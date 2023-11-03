Motorcycle Diagnostic Scan Tools Market is to grow by USD 365.54 million from 2023 to 2028, the market is concentrated due to the presence of prominent companies like Eautotools, Duonix GmbH and Duynojet Research Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The motorcycle diagnostic scan tools market is estimated to grow by USD 365.54 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.74%. The motorcycle diagnostic scan tools market is concentrated owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer motorcycle diagnostic scan tools market are Autel Intelligent Technology Co., Duonix GmbH, Duynojet Research Inc., Eautotools, HealTech Electronics Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hex Innovate UK Ltd., Moto Tech Diagnostics, Nexas Tech, Snap On Inc., TEXA SpA, and Vamag Srl. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motorcycle Diagnostic Scan Tools Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

Duonix GmbH - The company offers motorcycle diagnostic scan tools such as the Bike-Scan 2 Pro device which is a multi-brand motorcycle diagnostic device.

Duynojet Research Inc. - The company offers motorcycle diagnostic scan tools such as DYNOJET Motorcycle Power Vision.

Eautotools - The company offers MS6050R17 STANDARD PRO that is a Universal Motorcycle/ATV Scan Tool in Carrying Case, with a Battery Cable and Universal Cable.

For details on companies and their offerings

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

APAC is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The major contributors to the growth of the market are India , China , Indonesia , Japan , South Korea , Taiwan , Australia , and Thailand . In these countries, the adoption of advanced motorcycle diagnostic imaging instruments is being driven by increasing electrification of vehicle systems.

Impactful driver- Advantages associated with the use of motorcycle diagnostic scan tools

Advantages associated with the use of motorcycle diagnostic scan tools Key Trend - Emergence of AI and cloud computing

- Emergence of AI and cloud computing Major Challenges - Disadvantages of motorcycle diagnostic scan tools

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into PC-based and hand-held. The PC-based segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market is being driven by the multidirectional benefits of using PC-based diagnostic Scan Instruments for Motorcycles. Moreover, the installation of these diagnostic devices has been increased at authorized motorcycle workshops or service stations. In addition, the operation of breakdowns with minimum interruptions is a priority for this sector.

Motorcycle Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.09 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Component

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

