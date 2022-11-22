Motorcycle Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size to Grow by USD 311.98 Million, Advantages Associated with the Use of Motorcycle Diagnostic Scan Tools to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motorcycle Diagnostic Scan Tools Market by Type (PC-based and Hand-held) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the motorcycle diagnostic scan tools market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 311.98 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motorcycle Diagnostic Scan Tools Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The advantages associated with the use of motorcycle diagnostic scan tools are driving market growth. The sales of motorcycles are increasing. In addition, the rising integration of electronics in motorcycle design and development is fueling market growth. Motorcycle diagnostic tools have various advantages. Modern motorcycles use high-end electronics that perform crucial functions. Hence, the use of appropriate diagnostic scan tools is important to prevent electronics-based system malfunctions. Moreover, these tools are economical and can reduce the number of visits to workstations or service centers.

Motorcycle diagnostic scan tools have various issues, such as the cost of purchasing the complete system. Diagnostic workstations for motorcycle applications require multiple functionalities and features and use advanced software using complex algorithms. However, the costs of full-fledged diagnostic workstations are relatively high. Hence, the cost burden tends to shift to consumers. Such factors acts will challenge the growth of the global motorcycle diagnostic scan tools market.

The PC-based segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. PC-based motorcycle diagnostic scan tools have various benefits such as minimum diagnostics time, the precise location of problems, and enabling faster approach towards solution finding are driving its penetration rate among motorcycle workstations. Many authorized motorcycle workshops or service stations have installed such tools. Moreover, the market share of mid-segment and premium bikes has grown over the years, which is fueling the need for advanced PC-based diagnostic scan tools. The global motorcycle industry is witnessing the penetration of advanced systems and technologies, which leads to the need for diagnostics tools and software. Prominent players such as HELLA, TEX, and EOS Motorscan Division offer customized PC-based diagnostic tools.

APAC will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the motorcycle diagnostic scan tools market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

Autel Intelligent Technology Co.

Duonix GmbH

Eautotools

HealTech Electronics Ltd.

HELLA GmbH and Co. KG

Snap On Inc.

TEXA SpA

Vamag Srl

Motorcycle Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 311.98 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.62 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Autel Intelligent Technology Co., Duonix GmbH, Eautotools, HealTech Electronics Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Snap On Inc., TEXA SpA, and Vamag Srl Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

