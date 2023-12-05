Motorcycle Drag Racer Dystany Spurlock to meet Fans at Toy Drive in Indianapolis

The toy drive will be hosted by Northern Tool + Equipment, and those who donate a toy will receive a discount

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional motorcycle drag racer Dystany Spurlock will meet fans and customers at the 5236 Victory Drive Northern Tool + Equipment location in Indianapolis, IN, on Sunday, December 10. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., those who stop by can grab donuts, talk with Dystany, get pictures and autographs and check out her new race motorcycle.

"We're excited to have Dystany at our store meeting customers and fans," said Steve Spears, Northern Tool + Equipment's VP of Retail. "She's making a name for herself in the male-dominated world of motorcycle drag racing, works on her own bikes and knows the importance of having good tools."

Dystany's visit to the store is also an opportunity to help kids in the Indianapolis community. Those who bring a new unwrapped toy to the store to donate during her visit will receive $10 off any purchase of $10 or more - the offer is good through 12/31/23.

"As a fan of Northern Tool, I'm thrilled to join them during their toy drive and meet customers and fans. All toys donated will go right back into the community, ensuring families have a merry and bright holiday season," said Spurlock.

For more information, please contact Holly Steffl at [email protected].

About Northern Tool + Equipment:
Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 135 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook (@northerntool), Instagram (@northern_tool), TikTok (@northerntool), X (Twitter) (@northerntool), YouTube and Pinterest.

Media Contact: Holly Steffl
Phone Number: 612.351.8312
Email: [email protected]
Website: northerntool.com

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment

