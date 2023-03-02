Motorcycle e-Call Market Report 2023: Growing Adoption of LTE Connectivity Within eCall Systems Drives Sector

DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motorcycle e-Call Market by Type, Distribution Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers, Aftermarket), and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global motorcycle e-call market size reached US$ 87.7 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 398.5 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.7% during 2022-2028. The growing adoption of long term evolution (LTE) connectivity, increasing demand for safety features in two-wheeler vehicles, and thriving automotive industry represent some of the key factors driving the market.

Motorcycle e-call is a system that automatically sends out an alert for emergency services after an accident to activate the chain of rescue. It relies on an intelligent crash algorithm that is installed in the inertial sensor unit to detect the sudden change in speed and angular position of the motorcycle. It relies on the vehicle-fixed speaker and microphone that are installed on the right handlebar to establish voice communication with the call center. Motorcycle e-call also allows access to details about the medical history or information of the contact person via a smartphone app. It assists drivers in recognizing an emergency call through the icon on the acoustic signal and the electronic instrument cluster. It transmits information about the time and location of the motorcycle, the vehicle identification number, and the personal native language of the user without saving any other user data.

Motorcycle e-Call Market Trends:

At present, there is a rise in the utilization of motorcycle e-call systems to record the possibility of leakage in the fuel tank, live video informing about various emergency services required, and the number of people involved in the accident. This, along with the growing adoption of long term evolution (LTE) connectivity for the motorcycle e-call system as it uses IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) networks that offer a broader bandwidth, is supporting the growth of the market. Besides this, governing agencies of various countries are promoting the installation of e-call systems in vehicles to provide safety to the driver, which is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, there is an increase in the demand for safety features in two-wheeler vehicles for providing rapid and automatic help to the bike rider in case of an emergency.

This, coupled with the thriving automotive industry, is strengthening the growth of the market. In addition, motorcycle e-call systems decrease the response time in service, which leads to a reduction in the fatality rate caused due to road accidents. Furthermore, key manufacturers operating in the industry are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce backward integration for developing components and systems for motorcycles, which is expected to bolster the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global motorcycle e-call market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on the type and distribution channel.

Type Insights:

Automatic

Manual

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the motorcycle e-call market based on the type. This includes automatic and manual. According to the report, automatic represented the largest segment.



Distribution Channel Insights:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket

A detailed breakup and analysis of the motorcycle e-call market based on the distribution channel has also been provided in the report. This includes original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket. According to the report, aftermarket accounted for the largest market share.



Regional Insights

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets that include North America (the United States and Canada), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others), and the Middle East and Africa. According to the report, Europe was the largest market for motorcycle e-call. Some of factors driving the Europe motorcycle e-call market are the rising number of road accidents, increasing initiatives by governing agencies focusing on promoting the usage of motorcycle e-call systems, and technological advancements in information technology (IT) systems.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Motorcycle e-Call Market



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Automatic

6.2 Manual



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

7.2 Aftermarket



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

9.1 Overview

9.2 Drivers

9.3 Restraints

9.4 Opportunities



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape



A Selection of Companies Mentioned

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cpa7n-e-call?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets