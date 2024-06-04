Motorcycle Exhaust System Market size is set to grow by USD 610.8 million from 2024-2028, Growing demand for better sound, appearance, and performance boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global motorcycle exhaust system market size is estimated to grow by USD 610.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.22% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global motorcycle exhaust system market 2024-2028

Motorcycle Exhaust System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.22% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 610.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.08 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 85% Key countries India, China, Indonesia, US, and Vietnam Key companies profiled Akrapovic d.d., Arrow Special Parts S p A, Bassani Manufacturing, Bos Exhaust GmbH, British Customs LLC, Car Sound Exhaust System Inc., Cobra Engineering Inc., FMF Racing Inc., Graves Motorsports, Llexeter Ltd., M4 Products LLC, MIVV SpA, REMUS Innovation GmbH, SAKURA KOGYO Co. Ltd., Sankei Giken Kogyo Co. Ltd., Toro Exhausts, Two Brothers Racing Inc., Vance and Hines, Voodoo Industries, and Yoshimura R and D of America Inc.

Market Driver

The market for motorcycle exhaust systems is experiencing growth due to the rising popularity of titanium-based systems. These systems offer advantages such as lighter weight and improved aesthetic appeal, making them desirable for premium sport motorcycle riders. Baby boomers, with their high purchasing power, are driving demand for these high-performance accessories.

Notable vendors like Akrapovic are meeting this demand by providing exhaust systems for various sport motorcycle OEMs. This trend is expected to continue, contributing to the expansion of the motorcycle exhaust system market.

The Motorcycle Exhaust System market is experiencing significant growth due to several factors. Technological advancements, such as the use of lightweight materials and fuel efficiency, are driving the trend. Customization is another key factor, with many riders seeking unique exhaust systems for improved performance and aesthetics.

The use of catalytic converters and filters to reduce emissions is also a major trend. Additionally, the rise in demand for electric motorcycles is leading to the development of exhaust systems for these vehicles. Overall, the Motorcycle Exhaust System market is dynamic and evolving, with manufacturers focusing on innovation and efficiency to meet consumer demands.

Market Challenges

The motorcycle exhaust system market experiences growth due to the increasing popularity of super sports motorcycles among racing enthusiasts. Riders often install aftermarket exhaust components, such as full systems or slip-ons, for improved performance and sound. However, these modifications face regulatory challenges, including equipment requirements, testing procedures, and noise limits.

Off-highway exhaust systems, which are commonly used on street motorcycles, contribute significantly to unnecessary noise emissions. Consequently, stringent regulations on motorcycle noise limits pose a significant obstacle to market expansion during the forecast period.

The Motorcycle Exhaust System market faces several challenges. Durability is a key concern, as systems must withstand extreme temperatures and conditions. Regulations also pose a challenge, with strict emissions standards requiring advanced technology. Cost is another issue, as consumers seek affordable options without compromising performance.

Additionally, consumer preferences for lighter and more efficient systems continue to evolve. Competition from alternative propulsion methods, such as electric motorcycles, also presents a significant challenge. Overall, the market requires continuous innovation to meet these demands and stay competitive.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 OEMs

1.2 Aftermarket Type 2.1 Single exhaust system

2.2 Dual exhaust system Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 OEMs- The Motorcycle Exhaust System Market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing motorcycle sales and consumer preference for improved engine performance and fuel efficiency. Manufacturers focus on developing lightweight and durable exhaust systems to meet these demands. Key players in the market include Akrapovic, Arrow Exhaust, and SC-Project. Collaborations and partnerships are common strategies to expand product offerings and reach a wider customer base.

Research Analysis

The Motorcycle Exhaust System Market encompasses a wide range of products designed to optimize bike performance and reduce emissions. Key components include exhaust pipes, mufflers, tailpipes, slip-on exhaust systems, and headers. These systems are popular among sports motorcycles, as they help manage combustion byproducts and exhaust gases.

Riders can choose between less restrictive single exhaust systems and more complex dual exhaust systems, such as 4-into-1 exhaust systems. OEMs and aftermarket providers offer various exhaust solutions, including titanium-based systems and those made from lightweight metals like carbon fiber. Racing enthusiasts and riders of on-road bikes alike prioritize performance indicators like power output and emissions when selecting an exhaust system.

Market Research Overview

The Motorcycle Exhaust System market encompasses a significant portion of the two-wheeler industry. These systems are essential for the proper functioning of motorcycles, as they facilitate the expulsion of exhaust gases produced during the combustion process. The market for motorcycle exhaust systems is driven by factors such as increasing demand for two-wheelers, stringent emission norms, and technological advancements. Various materials like stainless steel, titanium, and carbon fiber are used in the production of these systems.

The market is segmented based on type, material, and application. The market for motorcycle exhaust systems is expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years due to the rising demand for two-wheelers and the need for efficient and eco-friendly exhaust systems. The market is also witnessing the adoption of advanced technologies such as catalytic converters and slip-on exhausts to reduce emissions and enhance performance.

