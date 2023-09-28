Motorcycle Exhaust System Market size to grow by USD 612.61 million from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Akrapovic d.d., Arrow Special Parts S p A and Bassani Manufacturing, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The motorcycle exhaust system market is estimated to grow by USD 612.61 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.32%. The motorcycle exhaust system market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer motorcycle exhaust system market are Akrapovic d.d., Arrow Special Parts S p A, Bassani Manufacturing, Bos Exhaust GmbH, British Customs LLC, Car Sound Exhaust System Inc., Cobra Engineering Inc., FMF Racing Inc., Graves Motorsports, Llexeter Ltd., M4 Products LLC, MIVV SpA, REMUS Innovation GmbH, SAKURA KOGYO Co. Ltd., Sankei Giken Kogyo Co. Ltd., Toro Exhausts, Two Brothers Racing Inc., Vance and Hines, Voodoo Industries, and Yoshimura R and D of America Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Akrapovic d.d. - The company offers motorcycle exhaust systems such as Slip on Line, Racing Line, and Evolution line.

The company offers motorcycle exhaust systems such as Slip on Line, Racing Line, and Evolution line. Arrow Special Parts S p A - The company offers motorcycle exhaust systems such as Competition exhausts.

The company offers motorcycle exhaust systems such as Competition exhausts. Bassani Manufacturing - The company offers motorcycle exhaust systems such as Chrome Road Rage 2 into 1 Long Megaphone Exhaust System.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC will contribute 84% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors like the growing adoption of motorcycles in India drive the growth of the regional market. China, Indonesia, and Thailand are also among the crucial contributors to the demand for motorcycle exhaust systems due to high-volume motorcycle production. In addition, increasing income levels as well as expanding middle class in these emerging economies have resulted in high demand for heavyweight motorcycles, which is driving the growth of the motorcycle exhaust systems market in APAC. Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Growing demand for better sound, appearance, and performance

Growing demand for better sound, appearance, and performance Key Trend - Growing popularity of titanium-based exhaust systems

- Growing popularity of titanium-based exhaust systems Major Challenges - Regulations on noise emissions from motorcycles

Market Segmentation

By Application, the OEMs segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors like the growing adoption of motorcycles for daily commuting or long-distance traveling are increasing the market demand in the segment. In addition, the introduction of performance exhaust systems as standard fitment or optional fitment by OEMs contributed to the segment's growth. Although the segment is witnessing fewer developments compared to the aftermarket, the segment will maintain its dominant position due to the continuous demand for new motorcycles. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the OEM segment of the motorcycle exhaust system market during the forecast period.

Motorcycle Exhaust System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.32% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.02 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam

