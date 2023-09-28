Motorcycle Exhaust System Market size to grow by USD 612.61 million from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Akrapovic d.d., Arrow Special Parts S p A and Bassani Manufacturing, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The motorcycle exhaust system market is estimated to grow by USD 612.61 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.32%. The motorcycle exhaust system market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer motorcycle exhaust system market are Akrapovic d.d., Arrow Special Parts S p A, Bassani Manufacturing, Bos Exhaust GmbH, British Customs LLC, Car Sound Exhaust System Inc., Cobra Engineering Inc., FMF Racing Inc., Graves Motorsports, Llexeter Ltd., M4 Products LLC, MIVV SpA, REMUS Innovation GmbH, SAKURA KOGYO Co. Ltd., Sankei Giken Kogyo Co. Ltd., Toro Exhausts, Two Brothers Racing Inc., Vance and Hines, Voodoo Industries, and Yoshimura R and D of America Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motorcycle Exhaust System Market 2023-2027
Company Offering:

  • Akrapovic d.d. - The company offers motorcycle exhaust systems such as Slip on Line, Racing Line, and Evolution line.
  • Arrow Special Parts S p A - The company offers motorcycle exhaust systems such as Competition exhausts.
  • Bassani Manufacturing - The company offers motorcycle exhaust systems such as Chrome Road Rage 2 into 1 Long Megaphone Exhaust System.
By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC will contribute 84% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors like the growing adoption of motorcycles in India drive the growth of the regional market. China, Indonesia, and Thailand are also among the crucial contributors to the demand for motorcycle exhaust systems due to high-volume motorcycle production. In addition, increasing income levels as well as expanding middle class in these emerging economies have resulted in high demand for heavyweight motorcycles, which is driving the growth of the motorcycle exhaust systems market in APAC. Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Growing demand for better sound, appearance, and performance
  • Key Trend - Growing popularity of titanium-based exhaust systems
  • Major Challenges - Regulations on noise emissions from motorcycles

 Market Segmentation

  • By Application, the OEMs segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors like the growing adoption of motorcycles for daily commuting or long-distance traveling are increasing the market demand in the segment. In addition, the introduction of performance exhaust systems as standard fitment or optional fitment by OEMs contributed to the segment's growth. Although the segment is witnessing fewer developments compared to the aftermarket, the segment will maintain its dominant position due to the continuous demand for new motorcycles. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the OEM segment of the motorcycle exhaust system market during the forecast period.

Motorcycle Exhaust System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.32%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.02

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

