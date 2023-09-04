Motorcycle Helmet Heads-up Display Market size to grow by USD 9,522.16 thousand from 2022 to 2027 | DigiLens, CIMA International and LiveMap are emerging key players of the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The motorcycle helmet heads-up display market size is set to grow by USD 9,522.16 thousand from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 9.29% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The motorcycle helmet heads-up display market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Altimategear, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Borderless Inc., CIMA International, DigiLens Inc., HOLOEYE Photonics AG, HUDWAY LLC, Intelligent Cranium Helmets, JARVISH Inc., LiveMap, Sawo, Schuberth GmbH, Sena Technologies Inc., SHOEI Co. Ltd., Tilsberk, Whyre Pte Ltd., and EYELIGHTS are some of the major market participants -. To know about the company's offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motorcycle Helmet Heads-up Display Market 2023-2027

Motorcycle Helmet Heads-up Display Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

Key Motorcycle Helmet Heads-up Display Market Driver

The increasing number of on-road accidents due to distracted riding is notably driving the market growth. Given the elevated risk of severe injuries among motorcyclists resulting from inadequate safety gear, the presence of onboard Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and other safety mechanisms becomes imperative. Notably, a substantial number of global motorcycle collision fatalities occur annually, with head injuries being a major contributor due to a lack of helmet usage by most riders. Moreover, fatalities stemming from improper lane changes are also a significant concern within the motorcycle segment. Consequently, the surge in the demand for smart helmets equipped with features such as heads-up displays is poised to exert a substantial driving force on the growth of the motorcycle helmet heads-up display market during the forecast period.

Significant Motorcycle Helmet Heads-up Display Market Trends - The development of smart helmets is an emerging market trend.

Major Motorcycle Helmet Heads-up Display Market Challenge - The adoption of a multi-information display system is a significant challenge hindering market growth.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a PDF sample

Motorcycle Helmet Heads-up Display Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Application

Racing Professional



Normal Use

End-user

OEM



Aftermarket

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the racing professional segment will be significant during the forecast period. The racing professional segment primarily encompasses helmets that are obligatory in sports and adventure events for safety reasons. Moreover, a majority of motorcycle helmet heads-up displays (HUD) utilize augmented reality (AR) or virtual reality (VR) displays to show information like speed, phone battery status, safety mechanisms, and smart functionalities like Bluetooth connectivity to smartphones. These systems can also detect accidents and promptly alert emergency support by sending SMS alerts. In response to intensifying competition, particularly within the developed motorcycle industry, helmet manufacturers are enhancing their products with certified protective elements that ensure the safety of riders' heads. Collectively, these factors are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the motorcycle helmet heads-up display market during the forecast period.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report

Motorcycle Helmet Heads-up Display Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist motorcycle helmet heads-up display market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the motorcycle helmet heads-up display market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the motorcycle helmet heads-up display market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of motorcycle helmet heads-up display market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The heads-up display (HUD) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.28% between 2022 and 2027. The heads-up display (HUD) market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,124.87 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (aviation, automotive, locomotive, and construction equipment), technology (conventional and AR-based), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing awareness regarding passenger and vehicle safety is the key factor driving the growth of the global heads-up display (HUD) market.

The premium motorcycle helmets market share is expected to increase by USD 397.36 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. This report extensively covers premium motorcycle helmets market segmentation by technology (conventional premium helmets and smart helmets) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). One of the key factors driving the global premium motorcycle helmets market growth is the increasing sales of ultra-luxury motorcycles in emerging markets.

Motorcycle Helmet Heads-up Display Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.29% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,522.16 thousand Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.73 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Altimategear, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Borderless Inc., CIMA International, DigiLens Inc., HOLOEYE Photonics AG, HUDWAY LLC, Intelligent Cranium Helmets, JARVISH Inc., LiveMap, Sawo, Schuberth GmbH, Sena Technologies Inc., SHOEI Co. Ltd., Tilsberk, Whyre Pte Ltd., and EYELIGHTS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio