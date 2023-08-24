Motorcycle Rental Market to grow by USD 220.68 million from 2022 to 2027 | increase in road-trip tourism boosts the market growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The motorcycle rental market size is estimated to grow by USD 220.68 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.52%, according to Technavio. Download a Sample Report Now!

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Commuter motorcycles and Luxury motorcycles), Application (Motorcycle tourism and Commutes), and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the motorcycle rental market, request a sample report

Motorcycle Rental Market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Aloha MotorSports, AutoEurope LLC, BikesBooking, Edelweiss Bike Travel, Harley Davidson Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., IMTBIKE TOURS SL, J.C. Bromac Corp., Kizuki Co. Ltd., Krabi Moto Rentals, MotoDreamer, MotoQuest, MOTOROADS Sole Trade Ltd., Orange and Black, Polaris Inc., Rentrip Services Pvt Ltd., Riders Share Inc., Royalbison Autorentals India Pvt. Ltd, SMTOURS d.o.o., and West Coast Motorcycle Hire, among others.

Motorcycle Rental Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

An increase in road trip tourism drives the motorcycle rental market growth during the forecast period. There has been an increase in the number of tourists taking motorcycle tours due to a rise in road trip tourism and traffic congestion in countries such as India and the United States. In India, where adventure tourism is growing at a rate of 5% to 7% annually on average. Additionally, in India, it is possible for foreign tourists to get an Indian driving license if they have a valid license in their origin country. Furthermore, the rise in motorcycle enthusiast participation in the SaddleSore challenge is positively impacting the market. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends-

The general trend of renting utilitarian items through e-commerce is an emerging trend in the global motorcycle rental market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges -

The increase in on-demand taxi operators is the major challenge hindering the growth of the motorcycle rental market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The motorcycle rental market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Motorcycle Rental Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the motorcycle rental market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the motorcycle rental market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the motorcycle rental market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of motorcycle rental market players.

Motorcycle Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.52% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 220.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, India, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aloha MotorSports, AutoEurope LLC, BikesBooking, Edelweiss Bike Travel, Harley Davidson Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., IMTBIKE TOURS SL, J.C. Bromac Corp., Kizuki Co. Ltd., Krabi Moto Rentals, MotoDreamer, MotoQuest, MOTOROADS Sole Trade Ltd., Orange and Black, Polaris Inc., Rentrip Services Pvt Ltd., Riders Share Inc., Royalbison Autorentals India Pvt. Ltd, SMTOURS d.o.o., and West Coast Motorcycle Hire Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Size

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

