Motorcycle Suspension Systems Market size is set to grow by USD 230.1 million from 2024-2028, Increased electrification of mechanical components in motorcycles to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global motorcycle suspension systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 230.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period. Increased electrification of mechanical components in motorcycles is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for dual bending valve front fork technology among automotive OEMs. However, stringent regulations against internal combustion engine (ice) vehicles poses a challenge. Key market players include Arnott LLC, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, BITUBO Srl, Dah Ken Industrial Co. Ltd., Duroshox Pvt. Ltd., Endurance Technologies Ltd., Fox Factory Holding Corp., GP Suspension, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., K Tech Suspension Ltd., KYB Corp., Matris Srl, Mupo Srl, Nitron Racing Systems Ltd., Penske Racing Shocks, PIERER Mobility AG, Tenneco Inc., TFX Suspension Technology, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global motorcycle suspension systems market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), Type (Front suspension and Rear suspension), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Arnott LLC, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, BITUBO Srl, Dah Ken Industrial Co. Ltd., Duroshox Pvt. Ltd., Endurance Technologies Ltd., Fox Factory Holding Corp., GP Suspension, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., K Tech Suspension Ltd., KYB Corp., Matris Srl, Mupo Srl, Nitron Racing Systems Ltd., Penske Racing Shocks, PIERER Mobility AG, Tenneco Inc., TFX Suspension Technology, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Showa's dual bending valve front fork technology, showcased at EICMA, offers cartridge-style fork performance at a lower cost and weight. This technology, used in suspensions like Harley-Davidson's, reduces weight by 250 grams per unit and provides equivalent performance to cartridge forks. The free valve structure limits compression damping force, resulting in improved control and reduced harshness. This technology's competitive pricing is expected to expand its applications in the motorcycle suspension systems market, contributing to its growth during the forecast period.

The Motorcycle Suspension Systems market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in technology. Custom motorcycles and touring motorcycles are driving the demand for motorcycle suspension systems. Comfort and control are key factors in motorcycle suspension systems. Adjustable suspension systems are popular as they offer riders the ability to customize the ride based on road conditions. Shock absorbers and forks are essential components of motorcycle suspension systems.

Manufacturers are focusing on developing lightweight and durable suspension systems to enhance performance and reduce weight. Additionally, the integration of electronics and sensors in suspension systems is a trend in the market. Overall, the Motorcycle Suspension Systems market is expected to continue growing due to increasing demand for customization and performance enhancement.

Market Challenges

The global motorcycle suspension systems market faces challenges due to increasing vehicular emission norms. Air pollution from vehicle emissions causes health issues and fatalities, particularly in densely populated areas. Major contributors to air pollution include the automotive industry, which is the second-largest source of greenhouse gases. Governments worldwide are implementing emission standards, such as Euro norms, CAFE standards, and Japanese long-term emission standards, to reduce emissions. These regulations may negatively impact the demand for Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) motorcycles, potentially hindering market growth during the forecast period.

The Motorcycle Suspension Systems market faces several challenges. One key challenge is the need for balance between comfort and performance. Motorcycles require suspension that can effectively absorb shocks while maintaining control and stability. However, riders also seek comfort for long rides.

Another challenge is the diversity of motorcycle types and usage. Different motorcycles require specific suspension solutions for off-road, touring, or racing applications. Additionally, the increasing use of electric motorcycles adds complexity, as their weight distribution and power delivery differ from traditional motorcycles. Furthermore, regulatory requirements and consumer preferences for safety and sustainability further complicate the market landscape.

Segment Overview

Channel 1.1 OEM

1.2 Aftermarket Type 2.1 Front suspension

2.2 Rear suspension Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 OEM- The Motorcycle Suspension Systems market is a significant sector within the automotive industry. These systems ensure optimal vehicle performance and rider comfort by managing shock absorption and stabilization. Key players in this market include companies like Ohlins, KYB, and Showa.

They provide various types of suspension systems, such as telescopic, monoshock, and inverted forks, catering to diverse motorcycle models and customer preferences. The market's growth is driven by factors like increasing motorcycle sales, technological advancements, and rising consumer demand for enhanced riding experience.

Research Analysis

The Motorcycle Suspension Systems Market encompasses various components such as forks, fork tubes, front suspension, front wheel, springs, dampers, and shocks. These systems play a crucial role in vehicle handling, braking, safety, and comfort for riders of all ages, including older people and youth. Motorcycles and scooters equipped with advanced suspension systems, like customized suspension for off-road riding or traditional bikes for leisure activities, experience enhanced performance. Impacts on roads and bumps are effectively absorbed by the suspension systems, reducing road noise and vibrations.

Automobile OEMs continually innovate by integrating technologies like disc brakes, ABS systems, and OEM manufacturers' suspension replacement parts to improve overall riding experience. Suspension systems include components like shocks and shock absorbers, which are essential for maintaining optimal vehicle performance and ensuring rider safety.

Market Research Overview

The Motorcycle Suspension Systems market encompasses the production and supply of various suspension components for motorcycles. These systems ensure optimal vehicle performance by absorbing shock and maintaining contact between the tires and the road. Motorcycle suspension systems consist of forks, shocks, springs, and other related components. Forks and shocks are essential parts of the front and rear suspension systems, respectively.

Springs provide the necessary force to compress and extend the suspension system. Performance-enhancing features, such as adjustability and damping control, are increasingly popular in modern motorcycle suspension systems. Additionally, materials like carbon fiber and titanium are used to reduce weight and improve durability. The market for motorcycle suspension systems is driven by factors such as growing demand for high-performance motorcycles and increasing consumer awareness of the importance of suspension systems in ensuring a comfortable and safe riding experience.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Channel

OEM



Aftermarket

Type

Front Suspension



Rear Suspension

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

