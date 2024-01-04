Motorcycle Suspension Systems Market to grow by USD 222.39 million from 2022 to 2027, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Duroshox Pvt. Ltd. and Endurance Technologies Ltd., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The motorcycle suspension systems market is estimated to grow by USD 222.39 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%. The motorcycle suspension systems market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer motorcycle suspension systems market are Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Duroshox Pvt. Ltd., Endurance Technologies Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., KYB Corp., Matris Srl, Mupo Srl, Nitron Racing Systems Ltd., Tenneco Inc., Penske Racing Shocks, PIERER Mobility AG, Fox Factory Holding Corp., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, K Tech Suspension Ltd., Arnott LLC, BITUBO Srl, Dah Ken Industrial Co. Ltd., GP Suspension, and TFX Suspension Technology. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motorcycle Suspension Systems Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Duroshox Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers motorcycle suspension systems such as Duolever front suspension, single-sided swing arm wheel suspension, and Telelever front suspension.

The company offers motorcycle suspension systems such as namely Duroshox 50 CC two and three-wheeler shock absorbers. KYB Corp. - The company offers motorcycle suspension systems such as front fork assembly with upper and lower brackets, protective cover, and steel buffed outer tube.

The company offers motorcycle suspension systems such as front fork assembly with upper and lower brackets, protective cover, and steel buffed outer tube.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region will contribute 87% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. It is the largest geographical segment of the global motorcycle suspension systems market. Factors such as increasing income levels and the expanding middle-class population in emerging economies have increased the demand for heavyweight motorcycles in emerging economies of APAC. Additionally, in countries such as India, China, and Indonesia, there is an entry of global OEMs, which is attributed to the flat demand in mature markets and attractive domestic consumption in countries in APAC. Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Increased electrification of mechanical components in motorcycles

Increased electrification of mechanical components in motorcycles Key Trend - Growing demand for dual bending valve front fork technology among automotive OEMs

- Growing demand for dual bending valve front fork technology among automotive OEMs Major Challenges - High development costs of complex design and performance electronic components

Market Segmentation

The OEM segment will contribute the largest share of the market. The increased use of exhaust systems across the world is owing to an increasing number of motorcycle users for commuting and longer-distance travel. Additionally, it is anticipated that the segment will continue to hold its leading position. Furthermore, sport motorcycle OEMs will tend to offer motorcycle suspension systems from the factory or optional fitment.

Motorcycle Suspension Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand

