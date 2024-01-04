Motorcycle Suspension Systems Market to grow by USD 222.39 million from 2022 to 2027, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Duroshox Pvt. Ltd. and Endurance Technologies Ltd., and many more - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

04 Jan, 2024, 19:30 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The motorcycle suspension systems market is estimated to grow by USD 222.39 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%. The motorcycle suspension systems market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer motorcycle suspension systems market are Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Duroshox Pvt. Ltd., Endurance Technologies Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., KYB Corp., Matris Srl, Mupo Srl, Nitron Racing Systems Ltd., Tenneco Inc., Penske Racing Shocks, PIERER Mobility AG, Fox Factory Holding Corp., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, K Tech Suspension Ltd., Arnott LLC, BITUBO Srl, Dah Ken Industrial Co. Ltd., GP Suspension, and TFX Suspension Technology. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motorcycle Suspension Systems Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motorcycle Suspension Systems Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

  • Duroshox Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers motorcycle suspension systems such as Duolever front suspension, single-sided swing arm wheel suspension, and Telelever front suspension.
  • Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers motorcycle suspension systems such as namely Duroshox 50 CC two and three-wheeler shock absorbers.
  • KYB Corp. - The company offers motorcycle suspension systems such as front fork assembly with upper and lower brackets, protective cover, and steel buffed outer tube.
  • For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report !

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region will contribute 87% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. It is the largest geographical segment of the global motorcycle suspension systems market. Factors such as increasing income levels and the expanding middle-class population in emerging economies have increased the demand for heavyweight motorcycles in emerging economies of APAC. Additionally, in countries such as India, China, and Indonesia, there is an entry of global OEMs, which is attributed to the flat demand in mature markets and attractive domestic consumption in countries in APAC. Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Increased electrification of mechanical components in motorcycles
  • Key Trend - Growing demand for dual bending valve front fork technology among automotive OEMs
  • Major Challenges - High development costs of complex design and performance electronic components

 Market Segmentation

  • The OEM segment will contribute the largest share of the market. The increased use of exhaust systems across the world is owing to an increasing number of motorcycle users for commuting and longer-distance travel. Additionally, it is anticipated that the segment will continue to hold its leading position. Furthermore, sport motorcycle OEMs will tend to offer motorcycle suspension systems from the factory or optional fitment.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:
The motorcycle airbag jacket market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.67% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 161.75 million.

The motorcycle clutch market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.26% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 519.75 million.

Motorcycle Suspension Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.6

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Hair wigs and extension market to grow by USD 5.90 billion from 2022 to 2027, APAC accounts for 45% of market growth- Technavio

Hair wigs and extension market to grow by USD 5.90 billion from 2022 to 2027, APAC accounts for 45% of market growth- Technavio

The hair wigs and extension market size is expected to grow by USD 5.90 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth...
Cancer Immunotherapy Market to grow by USD 38.57 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 41% of market growth- Technavio

Cancer Immunotherapy Market to grow by USD 38.57 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 41% of market growth- Technavio

The cancer immunotherapy market is expected to grow by USD 38.57 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.