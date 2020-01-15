NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Motorcycles Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023



Summary

Key Highlights

- The motorcycles market consists of all classes of on- and off-road motorcycles including scooters and mopeds.

- Mopeds are powered two-wheeler vehicles with engine capacity of less than 50 c.c., generally also equipped for non-motorised propulsion and with restricted maximum speed. For the purposes of this profile, all powered two-wheelers other than mopeds are classed as 'motorcycles'. (The term 'scooter' refers to a two-wheeler of any capacity that has its engine as part of the rear suspension, and/or has a step-through chassis, thus depending on its engine capacity a scooter may fall into either moped or motorcycle category).

- Volumes reflect the number of new motorcycles sold each year.

- The market value is assessed at manufacturers' list price.

- All currency conversions are carried out at constant average annual 2018 exchange rates.

- The global motorcycles market had total revenues of $74,870.1m in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% between 2014 and 2018.

- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 0.1% between 2014 and 2018, to reach a total of 48,709.6 thousand units in 2018.

- The quality of living and climate of a country are highly correlated with the use of motorcycles.



