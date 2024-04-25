Motorcyclist Injured in Truck Accident on U.S. Highway 87 Outside La Vernia

LA VERNIA, Texas, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, extends thoughts and support to the victim of a motorcycle versus truck accident that occurred on March 5, 2024, at approximately 6:45 a.m. along U.S. Highway 87 in Wilson County, TX. The incident resulted in injuries to the motorcyclist.

Details About the Wilson County Truck Accident:

According to authorities, a 42-year-old man was traveling on a westbound motorcycle on U.S. Highway 87 approaching the County Road 357 intersection when the accident occurred.

Officials indicate that, due to foggy and wet road conditions, an eastbound 18-wheeler with a trailer in tow attempted a left turn onto northbound C.R. 357 at an unsafe time. The motorcyclist was forced into a side skid in an attempt to avoid a collision. However, the motorcycle still hit the undercarriage of the trailer.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist sustained suspected severe injuries. He was promptly transported to a local medical facility by EMS to receive necessary treatment. Additional details pertaining to this incident, including the identity of the victim, are not available as the investigation is ongoing.

Related Reading: The Media Is Missing Serious Accidents: What Is to Be Done?

About Grossman Law Offices:

Grossman Law Offices is a Texas-based personal injury and wrongful death firm with a commitment to educating the public about road safety awareness. For more than 30 years, their firm has highlighted crashes that don't make the news.

For More Information:

For additional details about this incident or to learn more about Grossman Law Office's public outreach and educational initiatives, please visit our website at Grossman Law Offices or contact us at 866-513-3847 .

SOURCE Grossman Law Office, P.C.