MotorDayz Revs Up a New Era of Radio Control Play Merging Iconic Licensing, Innovation, and Family Connection

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MotorDayz , a new force in mass-market radio-control (RC) vehicles, announces its official launch today, delivering an innovative lineup of licensed and scale-inspired RC cars across major retailers this fall including Walmart, Target and Sam's Club. With a focus on excitement, connection, and discovery, and as a holder of the best-in-class licensed partnerships in the segment, MotorDayz is poised to lead the market while delivering accessible, high-value products for families that bridge generations, and inspire outdoor adventure."

"MotorDayz was built to reignite the excitement of real play, getting kids back outside, off their screens, and into shared moments of fun," said Daniel Kaufman, Head of Corporate Strategy at FKA Brands. "Our team of industry veterans brings over 35 years of experience from RC leaders like New Bright, combined with FKA's strategic strengths in product development, sourcing, and global distribution. Together, we're creating products that set a new standard for performance, creativity, and connection in the RC category, because every ride should be legendary."

Beyond the company's shared vision and foundation of expertise, MotorDayz is carving its own path through design and innovation. Each vehicle features:

Authentic Licensed Designs: From iconic trucks and SUVs to performance cars, every MotorDayz model captures real-world detail with officially licensed branding and an ever-growing catalog featuring partnerships with Ford, GM, Jeep, RAM, Polaris, Bigfoot and many more.

Durable, Adventure-Ready Builds: Oversized tires, shock-resistant construction, and long-lasting battery life for play anywhere, indoors or outdoors.

Oversized tires, shock-resistant construction, and long-lasting battery life for play anywhere, indoors or outdoors. Plug-and-Play Technology: Simple controls and rechargeable batteries mean more driving and less downtime.

MotorDayz is built on the idea that play should inspire connection, imagination, and lasting memories. More than just a line of radio-control cars, the brand celebrates the nostalgia of the original "motor days" while reimagining the experience for a new generation. By blending classic design with modern innovation, MotorDayz invites parents to relive the excitement of their first RC car while inspiring kids to get outdoors, be creative, and experience the joy of hands-on play.

MotorDayz is now available for purchase on motordayz.com and rolling out across major retailers this fall including Walmart, Target and Sam's Club as well as Meijer and Walgreens. To learn more about MotorDayz and to stay up to date on the latest launches, please visit www.motordayz.com and follow on Instagram at @motordayzofficial

ABOUT MOTORDAYZ

MotorDayz is a next-generation radio-control car brand built to spark connection, imagination, and hands-on fun. Blending elements of nostalgia with modern innovation, MotorDayz reimagines the thrill of RC play for a new generation, encouraging kids to get outside and play while inspiring families to explore, connect, and create lasting memories together. With a focus on play, performance, and discovery, MotorDayz is where classic play meets modern-day excitement.

