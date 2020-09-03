Motorious.com Puts The Pedal To The Metal And Becomes The Top Collector Car Site In The US

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Amazon-owned Alexa Rank, an independent system used for gauging website popularity, Motorious.com has passed the competition in the United States and is now the most popular collector car site in the country.

The Alexa Rank for Motorious.com in the United States is 588, outperforming similar sites with the next closest site ranking 607, 629, and 1,302, respectively. The associated graphic details the site rankings. Motorious lists a broad range of collector muscle cars, hotrods, off-roaders, motorcycles, etc. from top dealers like RK Motors, Bruiser Conversions, Petty's Garage, Gaudin Classic Porsche, Streetside Classic, Classic Auto Mall, and many more. Daily news on the site tackles polarizing topics like cars damaged or stolen during riots, impressive celebrity car collections, collector car fraud, and industry trends. The site also hosts a growing body of collector car fact pages that enthusiasts can trust for reliable information on their favorite models.

Speed Digital is an active part of the collector car hobby from attending prestigious events such as The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance to sponsoring SEMA builds from celebrity Jeff Allen, including one featured in a Fast and Furious movie. This level of involvement in the car community allows Speed Digital to connect with clients and readers on a more intuitive level. Examples of these efforts on Motorious include an authoritative bank of Knowledge Base articles, as well as a Digital Concours to serve enthusiasts from home.

"I'm proud of what the Speed Digital and Motorious team has accomplished in a short time-frame," said Speed Digital CEO Neil Pitt. "The combination of dealer only classified listings and engaging collector car content is proving to be a winning recipe. Our network in the collector car hobby is our most valuable asset and is reaping significant benefits for our clients."

A website's Alexa Rank indicates how it's performing relative to all other websites in a given market. The smaller the number for the site, the greater its popularity over the past three months. Alexa uses browsing behavior of users on a global panel to gauge traffic and engagement.

About Motorious

Motorious.com posts news stories relating to the collector car market and has the largest online marketplace of "dealer only" collector cars, including hotrods, classics, muscle cars, motorcycles, and off-road vehicles. Motorious.com is owned by Speed Digital, LLC.

About Speed Digital

Speed Digital is a technology company that focuses on the classic and collector car industry. As a global leader, Speed Digital provides cloud-based technology solutions for collectors, dealers, auction houses and hobbyists. Speed Digital is frequently recognized as the industry leader for cutting-edge website design and development in the specialty vehicle niche. See Speed Digital or Dealer Accelerate for more information.

