MOTORMIA reveals most popular brands among U.S. auto enthusiasts in 2025

Leveraging millions of data points and modifications across hundreds of thousands of builds created in 2025, MOTORMIA shines a spotlight on the aftermarket brands trending among America's auto enthusiasts.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MOTORMIA, the go-to digital destination for discovering aftermarket builds and performance upgrades, today unveiled seven rankings revealing the hottest brands among U.S. enthusiasts building their dream rides in 2025. The seven categories include Supercharger, Turbocharger, Exhaust, Cold Air Intake, ECU Tune, Suspension, and Brakes.

These new rankings highlight what's trending across a lifestyle embraced by one in three Americans, from cars and trucks to bikes and UTVs. Each "Top 10" list is powered by real user data from MOTORMIA, drawn from millions of modifications planned virtually through the app and website throughout 2025.







Top 10 Supercharger Brands 2025

Top 10 Turbocharger Brands 2025 1 Whipple

1 Garrett 2 ProCharger

2 Precision Turbo 3 Edelbrock

3 HKS 4 Vortech

4 BorgWarner 5 Magnuson

5 Greddy 6 Roush Performance

6 Pure Turbos 7 Kenne Bell

7 AMS Performance 8 HKS

8 Hellion 9 VF Engineering

9 Turbonetics 10 Stillen

10 CTS Turbo





Top 10 Exhaust System Brands 2025 Top 10 Cold Air Intake Brands 2025 1 Borla

1 K&N 2 Magna Flow

2 Injen 3 Akrapovič

3 AEM 4 HKS

4 Eventuri 5 Invidia

5 APR 6 Flowmaster

6 Spectre 7 Corsa

7 Volant 8 Tomei

8 aFe POWER 9 Armytrix

9 STILLEN 10 Remus

10 Dinan





Top 10 ECU Tune Brands 2025

Top 10 Suspension Brands 2025 1 Cobb Tuning

1 BC Racing 2 Hondata

2 Bilstein 3 APR

3 KW 4 Haltech

4 Tein 5 AEM

5 Eibach 6 Unitronic

6 H&R 7 Dinan

7 Rough Country 8 Diablo Sport

8 Air Lift Performance 9 DNA Tuning

9 Ohlins 10 KTuner

10 QA1





Top 10 Brakes Brands 2025



1 Brembo



2 Wilwood



3 StopTech



4 AP Racing



5 EBC Breaks



6 PowerStop



7 Hawk Performance



8 Ksport



9 Baer



10 Akebono











Isaac Bunick, CEO of MOTORMIA said: "MOTORMIA has quickly become the go-to digital garage for enthusiasts to discover aftermarket parts, plan their mods, and bring their dream rides to life with Mia, the ultimate AI tuning partner. As a result of this, we have an unmatched view into which brands and products are trending across the community. I am thrilled to share these 2025 rankings ahead of SEMA 2025 as a way to celebrate excellence and shine a spotlight on the country's most loved aftermarket manufacturers."

About MOTORMIA

Founded in Arizona in 2023, MOTORMIA has quickly become the leading platform for U.S. auto enthusiasts to discover aftermarket parts and build their dream rides. Built by enthusiasts for enthusiasts, Mia combines AI, aftermarket data, community insight, and real-world evidence into one intelligent ecosystem. In under a year, MOTORMIA has powered over one million builds across cars, trucks, bikes, and UTVs - empowering users every day to explore new ways to design, tune, and perfect their dream machines through AI-assisted discovery.

