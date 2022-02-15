motormindz Appoints Ron Frey to Advise Board

DETROIT, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- motormindz, Inc., a highly-specialized, global consultancy, announces the appointment of Ron Frey as a strategic advisor to the Board, effective immediately.

With over three decades of automotive experience, Ron is an expert strategist, change agent and innovator in the automotive industry. He is highly regarded for his accomplishments in envisioning and deploying cutting-edge initiatives as well as being instrumental in many notable transactions over the years.

"Ron's ability to develop, operationalize, and drive key strategic priorities will be vital as we continue to navigate rapid growth on a global scale," said Jason Stein, President of motormindz. "We are elated Ron is joining forces with us on this very exciting journey."

Including founding RL. Frey, Inc., Ron has been involved in several notable automotive-related ventures and has held executive leadership roles at CDK Global and AutoNation, Inc.

"I am delighted to be advising the motormindz Board and working with Jason Stein, who has a unique perspective and deep understanding of the automotive industry, as he advances his vision for the company," said Ron Frey. "Now more than ever, there is a need for a highly-specialized autocentric consultancy to help business of all sizes navigate this dynamic landscape."

Working with an array of cutting-edge partners and global subject-matter experts, motormindz is hyper focused on driving sustainable growth through innovation, superior access to decision makers, and direct ties to solutions that will impact the industry.

About motormindz:

motormindz is a highly-specialized, global automotive consulting firm committed to delivering world-class solutions to OEMs, suppliers, dealers and technology providers. Our unique network of C-Level executives spans 30 countries, have sat in the chairs of the customers we serve, and enable the delivery of the transformative results needed to Accelerate What's Next.

