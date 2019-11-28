Motorola, Huawei, HTC & More Android Phone Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): The Latest Android Cell Phone Deals Rated by Retail Egg
Black Friday & Cyber Monday Android cell phone deals for 2019 are here, compare the best savings on Samsung Galaxy, LG, HTC & more smartphone deals
Nov 28, 2019, 13:40 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for the best Android cell phone Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Money saving experts at Retail Egg have identified the top Black Friday & Cyber Monday HTC, LG, Motorola, Huawei, OnePlus, Galaxy and Pixel smartphone deals for 2019. Find them listed below.
Best Android Smartphone deals:
- LG G8 for $10/mo at Sprint (regularly $35/mo)
- Save up to 72% on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus & HTC smartphones at Sprint - featuring discounts on the latest flagship models from top Android smartphone manufacturers
- Save over 50% off on a wide range of LG smartphones and enjoy a free TV with select LG leases - pick up the LG G8, V50 & V40 at Sprint.com
- Save up to 84% on Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, OnePlus & LG smartphones at Sprint - including deals on best-selling Android phones from all the top manufacturers
- Save up to $270 off on Samsung Galaxy, LG & more top-rated Android cell phones at Boost Mobile - enjoy instant savings on highly-rated 2019 Android & Apple cell phones
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of Android smartphones including Pixel 4, Galaxy S10 & Moto g7 - click the link to check the latest smartphone deals at Verizon Wireless
- Save up to 90% on LG smartphones at AT&T - save on top-rated LG smartphones like the LG G8 & LG V40
- Save up to 44% on Motorola Moto Z4, Moto G8 Plus & Motorola One smartphones at Amazon - save on popular GSM unlocked Motorola cell phones with built-in Amazon Alexa access
- Save up to 68% off on Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL & Pixel 3 smartphones at Sprint.com - including deals on the latest Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL models with 64GB & 128GB storage
- Save up to 43% on Google Pixel smartphones including the Pixel 4 & 3 - click the link to check the latest smartphone deals at Verizon Wireless
Best Samsung Galaxy Smartphone deals:
- Galaxy S10+ for $15/mo - (regularly $41.65/mo) get the Samsung Galaxy S10+ for just $15/mo with Sprint Flex lease
- Galaxy S10e for $5/mo at Sprint (offer ends 1/9)
- Save up to 86% off on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T - check the latest deals on top-rated Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy S10, Note10 & Galaxy Fold
- Save up to 83% on unlocked Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Amazon - save on Samsung's premium factory-unlocked smartphones
Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Visit Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Android phones continue to be the leader in the market in the third quarter of this year. Companies that manufacture these phones take a portion of the share of sales in 2019. These brands create their flagship phones in time for the holidays- Motorola has Moto G7, Huawei has the 5G Mate 30. Samsung has the Galaxy S10, and HTC has U12+.
What percentage savings do stores give on Black Friday? Deals on Black Friday offer considerable savings to shoppers across all product categories. In 2016, Profitero reported that Amazon sold mid-range electronic items, which are normally priced between $50 to $100, at 36% off on average.
The top Black Friday deals are typically found online. As a result, more and more shoppers now make their purchases online instead of in-store.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Retail Egg
Share this article