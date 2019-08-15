Motorola Solutions and Avigilon Video Systems Selected to Help Protect Students at Georgetown County School District

Serving over 9,500 students throughout its 10 elementary schools, 4 middle schools, 4 high schools, career center and adult education center, GCSD sought to undergo a major security upgrade to increase safety, help mitigate misconduct and offer greater ease-of-use for school administrators, security officers and law enforcement officials using the security system.

To enhance safety throughout its locations, a complete Avigilon video security system was deployed, with over 1,000 cameras including the H4A Bullet with self-learning video analytics, H4 Mini Dome and H4 Fisheye cameras, all which helped achieve a tailored security solution for each location while allowing school security operators to leverage the benefits of real-time analytics. Avigilon Control Center™ video management software was also deployed to provide a more efficient way to manage video from a central location.

GCSD also uses Motorola Solutions XPR 3500e radios across its locations. If suspicious activity is flagged using the Avigilon solution, security operators can quickly contact each other using the Motorola Solutions radios and take immediate action to keep students and staff safe. By using the two systems together, school officials can seamlessly improve operations from the time an emergency call is placed until after an incident is resolved.

"Georgetown County School District is an excellent example of how Motorola Solutions and Avigilon provide a unified security solution for schools," said John Kedzierski, senior vice president, Video Security Solutions at Motorola Solutions. "We are committed to continuing to develop products and technologies that can help enhance school safety and protect what matters most: students, staff and faculty."

"The ability of Avigilon and Motorola Solutions to provide an integrated solution for security, and critical communications is quite unique and extremely valuable to us," said Alan Walters, executive director, Safety and Risk Management at GCSD. "We selected this system knowing that it is designed with every step of the response process in mind, which can make a world of difference in the moments that matter most."

Learn more about the solutions Avigilon offers for education

Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions company, designs, develops and manufactures solutions in video analytics, cloud, security cameras, video management software and hardware, and access control.

