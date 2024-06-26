Motors and Drives Services Market size is set to grow by USD 2.35 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for servo motors and brushless motors boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global motors and drives services market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.35 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 2.24% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for servo motors and brushless motors is driving market growth, with a trend towards technological advances in electric drives. However, intense competition among vendors poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., Danfoss AS, Delta Electronics Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Integrated Power Services LLC, Lenze SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., OMRON Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SEW EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG, Siemens AG, Toledo Engineering Co. Inc., Toshiba Corp., WEG Equipamentos Eletricos S.A., Wolong Electric Group Co. Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corp., and Yokogawa Electric Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global motors and drives services market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Motors And Drives Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.24% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2355.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.17 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Danfoss AS, Delta Electronics Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Integrated Power Services LLC, Lenze SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., OMRON Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SEW EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG, Siemens AG, Toledo Engineering Co. Inc., Toshiba Corp., WEG Equipamentos Eletricos S.A., Wolong Electric Group Co. Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corp., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Market Driver

The global motors and drives services market is witnessing growth due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions. Traditional AC drives utilize additional equipment like active front-end rectifiers and multi-purpose transformers to mitigate harmonics, leading to increased wiring, space, and cost requirements. To address this challenge, vendors are adopting matrix design in AC drives, eliminating the need for a DC bus and bypassing harmonic production. Regenerative capabilities in electric drives, such as Yaskawa Electric Corp.'s R1000 Regenerative Unit and ABB Ltd.'s ACS880, enable the diversion of regenerated power back to the power source, optimizing energy utilization and reducing penalty charges. The focus on energy efficiency and regenerative capabilities is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

The Motors and Drives Services market is experiencing significant growth, with a focus on upgrades and modernization. Performances and efficiencies are key trends, as businesses seek to improve productivity and reduce downtime. Producers of motors and drives are investing in research and development to create more efficient and durable products. Consumers are looking for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions to prevent equipment failure. The use of automation and digitalization is increasing, with the implementation of IoT technologies and data analytics. Additionally, the demand for sustainable and energy-efficient solutions is driving innovation in the market. Overall, the Motors and Drives Services market is evolving to meet the changing needs of businesses and industries.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The global motors and drives services market is fragmented due to numerous vendors offering maintenance and retrofitting services. Price is a significant factor for buyers, who prefer cost-effective options that meet regulatory standards. China's market consists of affordable small vendors, attracting investments due to low labor, land, and raw material costs. End-users seek cost-effective machines and solutions. Price-sensitive customers challenge OEMs, prompting them to partner with economical service providers. To tackle costs, global vendors are considering mergers and acquisitions for market expansion in APAC. However, this expansion may negatively impact local small- and medium-scale vendors, potentially hindering market growth.

market consists of affordable small vendors, attracting investments due to low labor, land, and raw material costs. End-users seek cost-effective machines and solutions. Price-sensitive customers challenge OEMs, prompting them to partner with economical service providers. To tackle costs, global vendors are considering mergers and acquisitions for market expansion in APAC. However, this expansion may negatively impact local small- and medium-scale vendors, potentially hindering market growth. The Motors and Drives Services market faces several challenges. Consumption of motors and drives is essential in various industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and energy. However, the increasing use of renewable energy sources and energy efficiency regulations pose challenges to the market. Additionally, the high cost of advanced technologies like permanent magnet motors and variable frequency drives can be a barrier to entry for some businesses. Furthermore, the global supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic have affected the market's growth. Lastly, the need for customized solutions and the short product lifecycle add to the complexity of the market. Companies must address these challenges to remain competitive and meet the evolving demands of their customers.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This motors and drives services market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Motors

1.2 Drives End-user 2.1 Process industry

2.2 Discrete industry Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Motors- The motors and drives services market is driven by the integral role motors play in discrete and process industries, particularly in energy-intensive sectors like pulp and paper. With frequent servicing needs in harsh conditions, maintenance and repair dominate the market. Predictive strategies are preferred for cost-effectiveness. ABB Ltd. Offers intelligent motor solutions to enhance performance, uptime, and efficiency, contributing to market growth.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Motors and Drives Services Market encompasses a wide range of offerings, including feedback control systems for encoders and potentiometers, skilled workforce expertise in rotary systems segment, gearboxes, pulleys, and DC motors for precise control in industrial automation. Reliable performance is ensured through the adoption of automated systems, preventive maintenance, troubleshooting, and retrofitting for motor-driven systems. Shunt motors and separately excited motors are integral solutions for various industries. Performance upgrades and efficiency enhancements are crucial aspects of this market, driving the need for digitalization and reliability in motor systems. Labor shortages in emerging countries are being addressed through the adoption of robotics and digital technologies, further expanding the market landscape.

Market Research Overview

The Retifting Performance Management Automation Diganalytics sector encompasses the provision of services related to motors and drives. This market is characterized by the implementation of advanced technologies such as electronics, sensors, and software to optimize motor and drive performance. Efficientcy and reliability are key factors driving the growth of this market. The use of predictive maintenance techniques enables early detection and resolution of potential issues, reducing downtime and maintenance costs. Consumption of motors and drives is widespread across industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, and power generation. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for energy efficiency and the integration of renewable energy sources into power grids. The implementation of Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT) is also expected to drive market growth by enabling real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance of motors and drives. The use of condition-based monitoring systems and the adoption of cloud-based solutions are further trends in this market. The market for motors and drives services is a dynamic and evolving landscape, with ongoing advancements in technology and industry trends shaping its future.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Motors



Drives

End-user

Process Industry



Discrete Industry

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio