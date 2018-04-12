Motorsport Aftermarket Group Announces CEO's Retirement

MAG has launched an external search for a new CEO and is confident that the company will welcome a new leader who will bring a passion for powersports, along with strong consumer, dealer and operating insights. The Board has asked Graves to provide consulting support through July of 2019 to help facilitate this transition.

"We are thankful for Andy's strong leadership of MAG through the bankruptcy process and are grateful for his willingness to provide a smooth transition in this interim period. We wish him the best in his retirement. MAG now has a healthy balance sheet and an ownership group eager to support new growth opportunities. The company is well-positioned to lead the industry by developing and delivering the most desired brands and innovative products to riders anywhere they shop from dealer to digital," stated David Robbins, Managing Director of Monomoy Capital Partners.

Media Contact:

Sean Laughlin

MAG

414-378-0969

sean.laughlin@maggroup.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motorsport-aftermarket-group-announces-ceos-retirement-300629239.html

SOURCE Motorsport Aftermarket Group

Related Links

http://www.maggroup.com

