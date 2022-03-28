MOTORSPORT FANTASY GAMING PLATFORM GRIDRIVAL ANNOUNCES 180,000 REGISTERED USERS

World's Only Multi-Series Fantasy Motorsports Gaming Platform Records More Than 50% User Growth in March, 2022 Alone; Total Worldwide Registered User Audience Now Exceeds 180,000 Motorsport Fans

PORTLAND, Ore., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GridRival, the most in-depth fantasy motorsports manager game on the planet, has announced it has registered its 180,000th user in March, 2022, just one year since the platform went live in 2021. GridRival's mobile app, which uniquely offers fantasy leagues based on Formula 1 and MotoGP race results, with more series to be added throughout the year ahead, also enjoyed significant audience growth in March, 2022, seeing its total registered user base grow by over 50%, helping push through the 180,000 mark..

"GridRival exists to make motorsport fans' favorite series more exciting, more engaging and more social, and our audience growth demonstrates that there is a real appetite among the motorsport community for the gaming product we have created," commented GridRival Founder and CEO Ross Fruin. "Our ever-increasing registration numbers are a strong indicator that we have created a community that caters to motorsports fans, an audience which we believe had been poorly served by fantasy games before GridRival, and by sports betting operators overall. We are delighted to be exceeding our projected user figures and are on target to achieve our mission of becoming the number one fantasy gaming destination of choice for motorsports fans around the world."