Motorsport Network and Speed Digital launch motorious.com

Motorious.com aims to become the leading international car collector digital platform, launching with a start-up inventory of over 50,000 cars for sale. The marketplace features all premium automotive segments including classics, sports, exotics and muscle cars, as well as off-road vehicles and hot rods. The platform will be enriched with Speed Digital's buying guides, research information and editorial content from the Motor1 , MotorGT and AutoClassics stables to provide automotive enthusiasts and collectors with an 'all in one place' solution.

Motorious.com will initially target North American and European markets with a progressive roll-out of ten language editions across multiple territories to deliver a genuinely worldwide solution for the collectable car market. Sellers will also benefit from proprietary software solutions that syndicate sales listings to other reputable sites dedicated to this market.

Motorsport Network's venture partner in Motorious.com is Speed Digital, a market-leading US business that provides its proprietary software solutions and digital platforms across the North American automotive and classic car industry. The organisation is focused on assisting dealers, auctioneers and collectors with its state-of-the-art dealership management software and custom web & marketing solutions.

Speed Digital's founder and Chairman, Rob Kauffman, is an experienced financial services investor, race team owner and noted car enthusiast.

"We are very excited by this new partnership with Motorsport Network. With our joint capabilities, we are using technology to create an easy-to-use platform for research, market information, for sale listings and interesting content for car collectors, enthusiasts and professionals. Over time, we hope to make Motorious.com the 'go-to' destination for everything collector-car related," said Kauffman.

Zak Brown, Motorsport Network's Chairman said, "Motorsport Network has a strong tradition of internationalising its digital platforms and currently operates in 81 markets and 17 languages. Bringing this experience of multi-territory roll-out to Speed Digital's trade automotive alongside our editorial capabilities makes this a hugely powerful proposition in a growth market. We will be the first people to offer a global solution in this space, which is incredibly exciting."

Motorious.com will preview at the Autosport International Show at stand 4310, in Hall 4 from 10-13 of January at the NEC in Birmingham, UK.

About Motorsport Network

Motorsport Network is the destination for millions of cars and racing fans. We fuel their passion with tomorrow's stories today and offer access and experiences no one else can. We sit at the heart of the world's automotive and racing industries at a time of exciting transformation and enormous potential and through our integrated digital ecosystem, we're unlocking more opportunities and experiences for our fans. Together, we're shaping a community that offers incredible personalized experiences and is opening up the world of cars and racing to the next generation of fans.

