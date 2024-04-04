Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) Launches Major Auction Fundraising Campaign with Lunch with GM President Mark Reuss

- Reuss Auction Now Live on BringaTrailer.com Through Tuesday, April 9

- Winning Bidder's Private One-on-One Lunch with GM's Global Leader Takes Place Wednesday, July 24, at the GM Global Tech Center in Warren Michigan

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. , April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America's blockbuster fundraiser offering a rare opportunity for a winning auction bidder to have a private one-on-one lunch with General Motors President Mark Reuss is now live an open for bidding on BringaTrailer.com

General Motors President Mark Reuss Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the General Motors Tech Center in Warren, Michigan. (Photo by John F. Martin for General Motors)

This truly priceless and unique, behind-the scenes experience takes place on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at the GM Global Tech Center in Warren, Michigan, and will be followed by Reuss and the winner touring the annual Employee Car Show celebrating the 60th anniversary of select GM A-body cars like the Pontiac GTO, Chevelle SS and Olds 442.

The auction is available exclusively on automotive auction industry leader Bring a Trailer (BaT) and takes place through Tuesday, April 9th. Click on https://bringatrailer.com/listing/lunch-with-gm-president/ to register on BaT and bid directly on this rare and exclusive opportunity.

The winning bid for this no-reserve auction, including the BaT buyer's fee, will be donated to the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA), which is operated by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation. The MSHFA's mission is to honor its "Heroes of Horsepower" inductees and their winning American motorsports accomplishments and to preserve their legacies for generations to come.

A high-performance motorsports enthusiast and strong supporter of the MSHFA, Reuss most recently inducted the MSHFA Class of 2023's Sports Cars enshrinee Zora Arkus-Duntov, the late "father" of the Corvette and Corvette racing. A mechanical engineer, Reuss began his career with GM as a student intern in 1983, ascending through the global automotive giant to the position of President in 2019. As President, Reuss has overseen some of the most exciting racing programs in the corporation's long history, including the introduction last year of Cadillac's championship-winning IMSA GTP hybrids and the popular "Garage 56" NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro entry that stole the show at the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Established in the late 1980s and fresh off last month's 36th Annual Induction Celebration presented by Toyota Racing, the MSHFA, as a nonprofit, is largely dependent on donations – which are typically tax-free – from individuals and organizations for its annual operating budget.

The MSHFA Museum is located on the grounds of Daytona International Speedway (DIS), just outside of the NASCAR Turn 4 tunnel on International Speedway Blvd. (ISB) in the DIS Ticket & Tours building and greets more than 150,000 guests annually.

The GM Global Tech Center, which just underwent a major renovation, adds to the truly special luncheon experience with Reuss. Designed by renowned architect Eero Saarinen, the campus opened in 1956 and houses the GM Design Auditorium, alternatively known as "The Dome." The GM Employee Car Show, which is held annually around the scenic 23-acre lake located on the Tech Center campus, is closed to the public, but the winner will join Reuss after the lunch for a tour and viewing of the legendary GM A-body classics on display.

Click on https://bringatrailer.com/listing/lunch-with-gm-president/ to register on BaT and bid directly on the Reuss MSHFA Lunch.

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America is on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MotorsportsHOF/ and Instagram and Twitter at @MotorsportsHOF. Learn more at www.mshf.com.

About the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America: The MSHFA is the only hall that honors all major American motorsports: cars, motorcycles, airplanes, off road and powerboats. Its mission is to celebrate and instill the American motorsports values of leadership, creativity, originality, teamwork and spirit of competition. Founded by Larry G. Ciancio and led by first President Ronald A. Watson, it held its first induction in 1989. Watson spent the next 30 years tirelessly building it into the nation's premier such hall until his passing in 2019. Originally based in Novi, Mich., it relocated to Daytona Beach, Fla., in 2016 and greets close to 150,000 guests a year in its museum. MSHFA is operated by the nonprofit Motorsports Museum and Hall of Fame of America Foundation, Inc.

Media Contact:

Adam Saal

[email protected]

SOURCE Motorsports Hall of Fame of America