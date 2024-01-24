MOTORSPORTS INDUSTRY VETERAN CHUCK SPICER JOINS KALITTA MOTORSPORTS AS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

YPSILANTI, Mich., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motorsports industry veteran Chuck Spicer is the new business development manager at Kalitta Motorsports, the team announced today. The 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series begins March 8-10, 2024 at the Amalie Oil NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, Fla.

Photo Caption: Kalitta Motorsports business development manager Chuck Spicer, left, joins general manager Chad Head at the team’s shop in Ypsilanti, Mich., with Doug Kalitta’s 2023 NHRA Top Fuel championship trophy. (Photo Courtesy: Kalitta Motorsports)

Spicer will be responsible for establishing and nurturing corporate partnerships, securing new sponsorships and contributing to Team Kalitta's overall growth and success. Spicer's passion for motorsports and keen understanding of the industry make him an invaluable addition to Team Kalitta.

Spicer's Motorsports experience is extensive. He spent much of his career in the NASCAR world enjoying long-term stints with STP Racing, Richard Childress Racing and Iowa Speedway, and he spent four years as general manager of Falcon Sports at Bowling Green State University and Learfield Sports. Most recently, he worked in the corporate world directing multiple motorsports sponsorships. Spicer has tremendous experience with race teams, racing facilities, media rights and sales as well as a deep understanding of the return-on-investment companies require from their sports-marketing efforts.

"To say we're thrilled to bring Chuck to Team Kalitta would be a pretty big understatement," Team Kalitta general manager Chad Head said. "Chuck has done it all in the motorsports business, and we're really fortunate to have him on our team. I've gotten to know Chuck well in the last few years, and he's very familiar with our race team. He'll be able to jump in and contribute immediately, and we're very happy to be working with him."

"Kalitta Motorsports is one of the crown jewels of NHRA Drag Racing, and I'm really looking forward to working with one of the best teams in all of motorsports," Spicer said. "I've been really fortunate to work with some great people at some incredible companies in my career, but I'm very happy to join this team. We have the defending Top Fuel champion on a team with three drivers who are all NHRA champions, and our team owner is Motorsports legend so we have a strong leader who knows what it takes to win. I can't wait to start telling this team's story."

About Kalitta Motorsports:

Kalitta Motorsports is a three-car team competing in the 21-race NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Founded by team owner Conrad "Connie" Kalitta in 1959, Kalitta Motorsports fields two Top Fuel dragsters driven by 2023 NHRA Top Fuel champion Doug Kalitta and 2013 NHRA Top Fuel champion Shawn Langdon as well as a Funny Car driven by 2018 NHRA Funny Car champion J.R. Todd. Located in Ypsilanti, Mich., the team owns five World Championships and more than 100 national event wins through multiple sanctioning bodies. For additional information, please visit www.teamkalitta.com and follow the team on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook using @TeamKalitta.

