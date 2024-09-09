MotorTrend TV Returns to Tulsa in 2024 with Brand New Muscle Car: Mustang RestoMod

Show Airs Saturday Mornings in Fall 2024 Nationwide in U.S. and Canada

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand New Muscle Car, the original scratch muscle car builder, is pleased to announce that our popular weekly TV show returns to televisions nationwide in the U.S. on MotorTrend TV and in Canada on REV'N Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. EST starting October 5th running through December 28th this fall. This season of the highly rated show follows the BNMC crew as they build an all-new 1967 Ford Mustang fastback restomod from the ground up start to finish over the course of 13 half hour episodes to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Mustang in 2024.

BNMC: Mustang RestoMod Concept Photo. 60 Mustang RestoMod Continuation Cars for the 60th Anniversary of the Mustang in 2024 by Brand New Muscle Car of Tulsa, Oklahoma. As seen on the MotorTrend TV show Brand New Muscle Car. (PRNewsfoto/Brand New Muscle Car)

"Brand New Muscle Car couldn't be more proud to commemorate the 60th anniversary of America's original pony car this year by building the world's best Mustang RestoMod on national television. BNMC is the original scratch muscle car builder and has building Mustangs and other classic American cars and trucks from all-new body shells since the very beginning. No one does it better. We love classic Mustang builds!" exclaimed, David Miller, Founder of Brand New Muscle Car.

The 1967 Ford Mustang fastback restomod being built this season features a 750hp supercharged 427ci fuel injected Ford Windsor engine, TREMEC 6-Speed transmission, IFS / independent front suspension and 4-LINK rear suspension, 9 inch rear end, 4-wheel DISC brakes, BNMC instruments, black deluxe interior, and a custom "scorched apple" candy paint job.

The TV car can be viewed in person all week at SEMA 2024 in Central Hall ION Classic booth #24691 from November 5th to 8th and at Gaudin Ford open house and car show Saturday November 9th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Brand New Muscle Car: Mustang RestoMod is brought to you by Classic Industries / OER and sponsored by American Muscle / Turn 5 / Eckler's, BAMufflers / Dirty Deeds Industries Exhaust, Better Battery Bolt, Chassisworks, ClampTite, ION Classic, Legacy EV, Old Air Products, ReVolt Systems, Roadrunner Performance, Smeding Performance, Summit Racing, The Spray Source, Quik-Latch, Unique Customs & Restoration, Winzer, and produced by Masters Entertainment Group.

About Brand New Muscle Car

If having a classic car that no one else in the world has appeals to you then you've found the right company! Welcome to Brand New Muscle Car, where you can order your favorite classic muscle car hand built with all new parts just as YOU want it! We'll restore, build or customize just about anything! BNMC is THE ORIGINAL Scratch Muscle Car Builder. Brand New Muscle Car is part of the ECD Auto Design family of brands. Copyright © 2024 BNMC Films – www.brandnewmusclecar.tv

About ECD Auto Design

ECD is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combine classic style with modern performance. Renowned for its bespoke custom luxury vehicles ECD is an industry leader in delivering restored, modified and electrified Land Rover Defenders, Jaguars, Mustangs, and other collectible automobiles. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

Contact:

David W. Miller II

Brand New Muscle Car

Unique Customs & Restoration Tulsa

324 E. Kenosha Street

Broken Arrow, OK 74012

918.439.3333

918.607.8191 Mobile

[email protected]

