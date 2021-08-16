MOTORTREND'S legendary annual HOT ROD POWER TOUR rolls through the Midwest August 23-27

HOT ROD Power Tour is widely considered to be the finest high-end hot rod–based automotive tour in the world, bringing together more than 5,000 vehicles. Classic cars, hot rods and trucks travel city to city while performance car lovers, HOT ROD editors and photographers follow alongside the tour, cruising through small town America like one big family reunion road trip. Participants can join for one day, two days, or be a HOT ROD Power Tour long hauler and join for all five days.

HOT ROD Power Tour Presented by HP Tuners and Driven by Continental Tire

2021 SCHEDULE:

KICKOFF / Day 1: Monday, Aug. 23 - Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio

Summit in Day 2: Tuesday, Aug. 24 - Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton, Ohio

- Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Day 3: Wednesday, Aug. 25 - Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis, Indiana

- Lucas Oil Raceway in Day 4: Thursday, Aug. 26 - World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis

- World Wide Technology Raceway in Day 5: Friday, Aug. 27 - State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

Key Highlights This Year

Attendees are invited to make some power with the HP Tuners' dyno sponsorship, and burn some rubber in the HP Tuners Burnout Box at select stops along the tour! Event-goers can stop by the main HP Tuners trailer to meet the team, learn about products, and get a free t-shirt. HP Tuners featured cars along the tour will include a 1970 Restomod Camaro, Casey Currie Jeep Gladiator on 42" tires, America's Most Wanted 4x4 Hemi powered Jeep Wrangler/Gladiator, Blake Wilkey's LS powered VW buggy, and an RTR Mustang. Vaughn Gittin Jr.'s demo drift car will be at the booth in St. Louis all day with a demonstration during the burnout hour.

With a passion for performance, car culture, and the enthusiast community, Toyota Racing is the Official Platinum Club Sponsor and Official Motorsports Sponsor for the 2021 HOT ROD Power Tour and will have various celebrity drivers representing various motorsports series' including NASCAR drivers Ben Rhodes and Christian Eckes; NHRA driver Antron Brown and Formula Drift driver Fredric Aasbø and more at various stops along the tour.

Also new this year, Ebay Motors is the Official Retailer and Sponsor of the Main Stage, which will serve as the primary hot spot throughout the tour for celebrity interviews, live music, how-to sessions and more. Registered event participants staying at host hotels (booked by Anthony Travel) will receive a commemorative Ebay Motors HOT ROD Power Tour medallion.

Registration Information and Spectator Tickets

Spectator tickets are free, but registration is required for guaranteed entry. Parking charges may apply in some locations. Participants may register a vehicle for one day, two days, or the entire event as a "Long Hauler." Vehicle registration is open to any year, make, or model. Pre-registration is required and available at motortrend.com/events/hot-rod-power-tour .

Economic Impact

HOT ROD Power Tour brings significant impact to the economies of each of its tour stops. Hotels, restaurants, and local establishments play host to tour participants, who are relaxed and enjoying the lifestyle of the ultimate hot rodding journey. HOT ROD Power Tour annually attracts participants from around the world who plan for months or even years to make the trip, and they come prepared to make each stop a memorable experience.

PARTNERSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

For partnership opportunities, contact [email protected] .

CONNECT

For more information, connect on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

HEALTH AND SAFETY PRECAUTIONS OVERVIEW – Dependent on the current climate of COVID-19 before August 23, 2021, MotorTrend Group will modify event plans to adhere to local guidelines. The event will adhere to all social distancing, sanitation, mask mandates, and guidelines that the CDC and local health department requires.

SOURCE MotorTrend Group