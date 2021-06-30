Motosumo Launches in the U.S., Aims to Revolutionize the Cycling Fitness Category with Innovative App and Connected Fitness Experience, Affordable and Accessible for All

"The introduction of Motosumo in the U.S. represents our next step forward in shaking up the connected fitness cycling category and opening access to all who want to participate," said Kresten Juel Jensen, CEO and co-founder of Motosumo. "The cycling fitness category has a lot to offer for many people, and we want to make it as accessible as possible. We founded Motosumo and created a dynamic workout experience to open the category to millions more who can benefit from a cycling workout anywhere – whether in the gym, home, dorm or office."

"Motosumo has arrived. We invite everyone into the experience to have a great workout and to start a path towards a happier and healthier you," said Juel Jensen.

In its early stages, Motosumo is already attracting rave reviews of 4.8/5, with members praising it as the "best in class connected spinning app" and others applauding the experience as, "the most fun that they have had in a spin class – ever." Reviewers recommended Motosumo's coaching, mood-lifting experience, accessible price point, and dynamic leaderboard.

"Our goal is to welcome you to an engaging experience that we've designed around our mission of helping our members feel happier and healthier," said Motosumo Master Trainer Brooke Emory. "At Motosumo, we're about a complete fitness experience, which includes mental health, too. No matter what your intention is, we want to support you and provide an energy boost to meet your goals and lift your mood."

Founded by a team (made up of an engineer, two PhD graduates in biomedical sciences and astrophysics, respectively, and an elite athlete) who collaborated for years and tested various technologies and algorithms, Motosumo is the only service of its kind in the world that taps the motion sensors inside smartphones to measure and report a range of performance metrics, 100 percent independent of any branded equipment.

"My partners and I worked for years to develop a service that could do more and measure more. Motosumo started with advanced one-of-a-kind technology and we invested just as much energy to build the experience with the coaches, features and interaction that we believe will shape the category going forward," said Juel Jensen.

In addition to reviews, investors have also recognized the opportunity for Motosumo to revolutionize connected cycling fitness – the company closed a Series A investment round earlier this year to fuel its global reach.

"Real-time interaction with instructors and teammates makes the Motosumo experience feel like an in-person class with the added fun of live leaderboards and interactive features like emojis and 3D races," said Juel Jensen. "We hope to see you join us for a class soon and we welcome your feedback."

Motosumo is available on the Apple App and Google Play stores and via Motosumo.com. For more information, visit Motosumo.com .

About Motosumo

Motosumo empowers its members to lead happier and healthier lives, with interactive, community-based, and instructor-driven cycling workouts they can enjoy anywhere. Motosumo was founded in 2015 by a Denmark-based team (made up of an engineer, two PhD graduates in biomedical sciences and astrophysics, respectively, and an elite athlete). They created the first and, to-date, only app in the world that uses the built-in motion sensors in smartphones to generate live fitness metrics (like cadence, distance, and kcals) on stationary bikes, 100 percent independent of any branded equipment. Used by gyms and cycling studios across the world, Motosumo built a following of hundreds of thousands of users, before launching a platform for the at-home user in 2020. Thanks to Motosumo's unique tech, members can now enjoy a fully interactive at-home fitness experience - with a global team of instructors and over 160 live classes a month - without needing the latest bike or specialist equipment. To turn any bike into a world-class workout experience and start a path toward a happier and healthier you, visit www.motosumo.com .

