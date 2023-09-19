Motown / Soul Legends unite, 10 Years Later, for new album benefiting Detroit Public Schools

News provided by

Skill Soul Music, LLC

19 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

Songwriter / producer / drummer Drew Schultz releases Back To Class, Vol. 2 - now available - twenty original soul music songs featuring icons including the Four Tops, members of The Funk Brothers, Vulfpeck collaborator Antwaun Stanley, Wayne Kramer of MC5, and more. 50% of profits benefit the music programs of the Detroit Public Schools. Back To Class, Vol. 2 comes 10 years after Schultz's 2012 debut.

Drew Schultz - Back To Class, Vol. 2 - Now Available - www.Drew-Music.com

https://youtu.be/bU2yjsoEv1k?si=QiLs1pS-VZUw0e6E

DETROIT, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drew Schultz entered the music industry at the age of 19 performing with legendary Motown group the Four Tops and has worked on stage, in the studio, and behind the scenes with countless iconic soul artists and institutions including Universal/Motown Records, The Motown Museum, The Temptations, Aretha Franklin, Maurice White of Earth Wind & Fire, Martha Reeves, The Dramatics, Stevie Wonder, The Miracles, The Contours, and Harold Melvin's Blue Notes, among others. In 2012 he released his debut album, "Back To Class." The record consisted of 16 songs written by Schultz featuring performances by many of his Motown / Soul Music heroes. Schultz now continues the project with the release of Back To Class Vol. 2, a 20-song follow up album featuring the Four Tops, Vulfpeck collaborator Antwaun Stanley, Wayne Kramer of MC5, members of The Funk Brothers, Joe "Pep" Harris of Undisputed Truth, and many more. 50% of the profits from the project, released through the Skill Soul Music LLC label, go towards the music programs of the Detroit Public School System. 

Continue Reading
Back To Class Vol. 2 featuring legends of Motown, Northern Soul, and Detroit Music - this video contains snippets of every song. More information at www.Drew-Music.com
Back To Class Vol. 2 featuring legends of Motown, Northern Soul, and Detroit Music - this video contains snippets of every song. More information at www.Drew-Music.com

The guest list of Back To Class, Vol. 2 includes a bevy of Drew's musical friends and heroes including:

  • Four Tops (Classic Motown vocal group)
  • Eddie Willis, Joe Messina, and Dennis Coffey of The Funk Brothers (Motown's Studio Recording Band)
  • Melvin Davis (of The 8th Day, former Holland/Dozier/Holland recording artist)
  • Wayne Kramer (of MC5)
  • Antwaun Stanley (Vocalist / Songwriter and Vulfpeck Collaborator)
  • Joe "Pep" Harris (of Undisputed Truth / The Fabulous Peps, former Motown recording artist)
  • Reginald Torian (of The Impressions)
  • Mark Scott (of The Miracles)
  • Harrison Kennedy (of Chairmen of the Board)
  • Billy Prince (of The Precisions)
  • Yvonne Vernee (of The Elgins, former Motown recording artist)
  • Carolyn Crawford (Former Motown / Philly International recording artist)
  • Spyder Turner (Former Motown / Whitfield / MGM recording artist)
  • Pat Lewis (Former vocalist with Aretha, Isaac Hayes, P-Funk, Motown)
  • Willie Jones (of The Royal Jokers)
  • Tommy Good (Former Motown recording artist
  • The Fantastic Four (Former Motown / Westbound / Ric Tic Vocal Group)
  • Al Kent (Former Ric Tic / Golden World / Westbound / Motown songwriter and producer)
  • Ronnie McNeir (Former Motown Artist and Producer)
  • Steve and Wendell Calloway (of The Professionals)
  • Charles "Buddy" Smith
  • Thornetta Davis (Detroit's Queen of the Blues)

Drew Schultz - Back To Class Vol. 2 - Now Available - Find more information at www.Drew-Music.com

SOURCE Skill Soul Music, LLC

Also from this source

Motown / Soul Legends unite, 10 Years Later, for new album benefiting Detroit Public Schools

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.