Motown/UMe Expands 'Motown: The Complete No. 1's' Collection For New Anniversary Edition

Motown: The Complete No. 1's features 208 chart-topping Motown hits in one must-have 11-CD box set and digital collection. Showcasing the iconic American label's universal cultural significance, the collection includes classics that topped U.S. and international charts. The Four Tops' "I Can't Help Myself," Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On," The Jackson 5's "ABC," Martha & the Vandellas' "Dancing In The Street," The Marvelettes' "Please Mr. Postman," Diana Ross' "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," Smokey Robinson & the Miracles' "I Second That Emotion," The Supremes' "Where Did Our Love Go," The Temptations' "Ain't Too Proud To Beg," and Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)" are just a few of the timeless masterpieces featured in the essential collection.

The box set's new edition peppers 10 bonus tracks across its first 10 discs – all Motown classics that had cover versions by other artists that went to No. 1, from David Bowie and Mick Jagger's chart-topping turn on Martha & the Vandellas' "Dancing In The Street" to Coolio feat. L.V.'s re-working of Stevie Wonder's original "Pastime Paradise" for the smash hit "Gangsta's Paradise." The set's newly-added Disc 11 adds six more Motown No. 1's, including two that were not included in the set's original release and two Diana Ross remixes that have more recently topped the Billboard Dance/Club chart: "Ain't No Mountain High Enough (2017 Remix) and " I'm Coming Out"/"Upside Down" (2018 Mix).

Housed in a lovely replica of Motown's original Hitsville U.S.A. headquarters in Detroit, Michigan (now home to the Motown Museum), the box set also includes an exclusive 100-page book with rare and classic photos, detailed track annotations, and an introduction by Smokey Robinson, who is himself responsible for 20 Motown No. 1's, both with his group The Miracles and as a solo artist.

"Motown 60: A GRAMMY® Celebration," presented by The Recording Academy™, AEG Ehrlich Ventures, and CBS, will be broadcast this Sunday, April 21, 8pm-10pm ET/PT on the CBS Television Network. Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and GRAMMY winner Smokey Robinson, the tribute to the iconic sound that changed America will feature Boyz II Men, Chloe X Halle, Ciara, Lamont Dozier, Fantasia, Brian & Eddie Holland, Thelma Houston, Tori Kelly, John Legend, Little Big Town, NE-YO, Pentatonix, Diana Ross, Valerie Simpson, Mickey Stevenson, Meghan Trainor, and Stevie Wonder. #GRAMMYsMotown60

On April 13, the LBJ Presidential Library opened a new exhibition, "Motown: The Sound of Young America." Curated by the GRAMMY Museum®, the exhibition traces the evolution of the label, focusing on its legendary artists and musical achievements, and explores how the sound of Motown continues to influence some of pop music's most important artists today. This is the first time many of the exhibition's artifacts have been seen in in a museum setting. Visit Motown.LBJLibrary.org for more information about the exhibition. #MotownatLBJ

Disc 1 1. Shop Around — The Miracles (featuring Bill "Smokey" Robinson) / U.S. R&B 2. Please Mr. Postman — The Marvelettes / U.S. Pop 3. Do You Love Me — The Contours / U.S. R&B 4. You Beat Me To the Punch — Mary Wells / U.S. R&B 5. Two Lovers — Mary Wells / U.S. R&B 6. You've Really Got A Hold On Me — The Miracles / U.S. R&B 7. Fingertips-Part 2 — Little Stevie Wonder / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B 8. Heat Wave — Martha & the Vandellas / U.S. R&B 9. The Way You Do The Things You Do — The Temptations / U.S. R&B* 10. My Guy — Mary Wells / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B - Australia 11. Where Did Our Love Go — The Supremes / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B* - Canada 12. Baby Love — The Supremes / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B* - U.K. 13. Come See About Me — The Supremes / U.S. Pop - Canada 14. My Girl — The Temptations / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B 15. Shotgun — Jr. Walker & the All-Stars / U.S. R&B 16. Stop! In The Name of Love — The Supremes / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B* 17. I'll Be Doggone — Marvin Gaye / U.S. R&B 18. Back In My Arms Again — The Supremes / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B - Canada 19. I Can't Help Myself — Four Tops / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B 20. I Hear A Symphony — The Supremes / U.S. Pop 21. Ain't That Peculiar — Marvin Gaye / U.S. R&B 22. Uptight (Everything's Alright) — Stevie Wonder / U.S. R&B 23. Get Ready — The Temptations / U.S. R&B Bonus Tracks 24. Dancing In The Street — Martha & the Vandellas

#1 cover version by David Bowie and Mick Jagger: U.K. - Australia – Canada - Ireland - Netherlands 25. How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You) — Marvin Gaye

#1 cover version by James Taylor: U.S. Adult Contemporary - Canada 26. This Old Heart Of Mine (Is Weak For You) — Isley Brothers

#1 cover version by Rod Stewart with Ronald Isley: U.S. Adult Contemporary 27. Wherever I Lay My Hat (That's My Home) — Marvin Gaye

#1 cover version by Paul Young: U.K.

Disc 2 1. Ain't Too Proud To Beg — The Temptations / U.S. R&B 2. Blowin' In The Wind — Stevie Wonder / U.S. R&B 3. You Can't Hurry Love — The Supremes / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B 4. Beauty Is Only Skin Deep — The Temptations / U.S. R&B 5. Reach Out, I'll Be There — Four Tops / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B - U.K. 6. You Keep Me Hangin' On — The Supremes / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B 7. (I Know) I'm Losing You — The Temptations / U.S. R&B 8. The Hunter Gets Captured By The Game — The Marvelettes / U.S. R&B* 9. Love Is Here And Now You're Gone — The Supremes / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B - Canada 10. Jimmy Mack — Martha & the Vandellas / U.S. R&B 11. The Happening — The Supremes / U.S. Pop 12. I Was Made To Love Her — Stevie Wonder / U.S. R&B 13. I Heard It Through The Grapevine — Gladys Knight & the Pips / U.S. R&B 14. I Second That Emotion — Smokey Robinson & the Miracles / U.S. R&B 15. I Wish It Would Rain — The Temptations / U.S. R&B 16. Shoo-Be-Doo-Be-Doo-Da-Day — Stevie Wonder / U.S. R&B 17. Ain't Nothing Like The Real Thing — Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell / U.S. R&B 18. I Could Never Love Another (After Loving You) — The Temptations / U.S. R&B 19. You're All I Need To Get By — Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell / U.S. R&B 20. Love Child — Diana Ross & The Supremes / U.S. Pop - Canada 21. For Once In My Life — Stevie Wonder / U.S. Pop*/** 22. I Heard It Through The Grapevine — Marvin Gaye / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B - U.K. 23. I'm Gonna Make You Love Me — Diana Ross & the Supremes & the Temptations / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B* Bonus Tracks 24. What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted — Jimmy Ruffin

#1 cover versions by Paul Young: U.S. Adult Contemporary / and by Robson & Jerome (in medley): U.K. 25. You've Made Me So Very Happy — Brenda Holloway

#1 cover version by Blood, Sweat & Tears: Canada

Disc 3 1. Runaway Child, Running Wild — The Temptations / U.S. R&B 2. Too Busy Thinking About My Baby — Marvin Gaye / U.S. R&B 3. What Does It Take (To Win Your Love) — Jr. Walker & The All-Stars / U.S. R&B 4. I Can't Get Next To You — The Temptations / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B 5. Baby I'm For Real — The Originals / U.S. R&B 6. Someday We'll Be Together — Diana Ross & the Supremes / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B 7. I Want You Back — The Jackson 5 / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B 8. Yester-Me, Yester-You, Yesterday - Stevie Wonder / Norway 9. ABC — The Jackson 5 / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B 10. Reach Out And Touch (Somebody's Hand) — Diana Ross / U.S. R&B** 11. It's All In The Game — Four Tops / U.S. R&B* 12. The Love You Save — The Jackson 5 / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B 13. Get Ready - Rare Earth / Canada 14. Ball Of Confusion (That's What The World Is Today) — The Temptations / U.S. Pop* - U.S. R&B* 15. Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours) — Stevie Wonder / U.S. Pop** - U.S. R&B 16. War — Edwin Starr / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B*/** - Canada 17. The Tears of A Clown — Smokey Robinson & the Miracles [U.K. version] / U.K. 18. Ain't No Mountain High Enough — Diana Ross / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B 19. I'll Be There — The Jackson 5 / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B 20. Heaven Help Us All — Stevie Wonder / U.S. R&B** 21. The Tears of A Clown — Smokey Robinson & the Miracles [U.S. version] / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B 22. Stoned Love — The Supremes / U.S. R&B 23. If I Were Your Woman — Gladys Knight & the Pips / U.S. R&B

Disc 4 1. Mama's Pearl — The Jackson 5 / U.S. R&B* 2. Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me) — The Temptations / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B 3. What's Going On — Marvin Gaye / U.S. Pop* - U.S. R&B 4. Never Can Say Goodbye — The Jackson 5 / U.S. R&B 5. Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology) — Marvin Gaye / U.S. R&B 6. I'm Still Waiting — Diana Ross / U.K. - Ireland 7. Smiling Faces Sometimes — The Undisputed Truth / U.S. R&B** 8. Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) — Marvin Gaye / U.S. R&B 9. Got To Be There — Michael Jackson / U.S. Pop* - U.S. R&B* 10. Rockin' Robin — Michael Jackson / U.S. Pop* 11. I Wanna Be Where You Are — Michael Jackson / U.S. R&B*/** 12. Ben — Michael Jackson / U.S. Pop - Australia 13. Papa Was A Rollin' Stone — The Temptations / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B*/** 14. Superstition — Stevie Wonder / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B 15. Neither One Of Us (Wants To Be The First To Say Goodbye) — Gladys Knight & the Pips / U.S. Pop** - U.S. R&B 16. Masterpiece — The Temptations / U.S. R&B 17. You Are The Sunshine of My Life — Stevie Wonder / U.S. Pop - U.S. Adult Contemporary 18. Touch Me In The Morning — Diana Ross / U.S. Pop - U.S. Adult Contemporary 19. Let's Get It On — Marvin Gaye / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B

Disc 5 1. Higher Ground — Stevie Wonder / U.S. Pop** - U.S. R&B 2. Keep On Truckin' (Part 1) — Eddie Kendricks / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B 3. Living For The City — Stevie Wonder / U.S. R&B 4. Let Your Hair Down – Temptations / U.S. R&B 5. Boogie Down — Eddie Kendricks / U.S. Pop** - U.S. R&B 6. Last Time I Saw Him — Diana Ross / U.S. Adult Contemporary 7. Dancing Machine — The Jackson 5 / U.S. Pop*/** - U.S. R&B 8. Do It Baby — The Miracles / U.S. R&B*/** 9. You Haven't Done Nothin' — Stevie Wonder / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B - Canada 10. Boogie On Reggae Woman — Stevie Wonder / U.S. Pop** - U.S. R&B 11. Happy People — The Temptations / U.S. R&B 12. Shoeshine Boy — Eddie Kendricks / U.S. R&B 13. Shakey Ground — The Temptations / U.S. R&B 14. Baby That's Backatcha — Smokey Robinson / U.S. R&B 15. Slippery When Wet — The Commodores / U.S. R&B 16. Forever Came Today — The Jackson 5 / U.S. Dance/Disco 17. Walk Away From Love — David Ruffin / U.S. R&B 18. Theme From Mahogany (Do You Know Where You're Going To) — Diana Ross / U.S. Pop 19. Devil In The Bottle — T.G. Sheppard / U.S. Country 20. Tryin' To Beat The Morning Home — T.G. Sheppard / U.S. Country

Disc 6 1. Love Machine (Part 1) — The Miracles / U.S. Pop 2. Love Hangover — Diana Ross / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B - U.S. Dance/Disco 3. I Want You — Marvin Gaye / U.S. R&B 4. Just To Be Close To You — The Commodores / U.S. R&B 5. Down To Love Town — The Originals / U.S. Dance/Disco 6. Don't Leave Me This Way — Thelma Houston / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B - U.S. Dance/Disco 7. I Wish — Stevie Wonder / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B - Canada 8. Got To Give It Up — Marvin Gaye / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B - U.S. Dance/Disco 9. Sir Duke — Stevie Wonder / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B - Canada 10. Easy — The Commodores / U.S. R&B 11. You Can't Turn Me Off (In The Middle Of Turning Me On) — High Inergy / U.S. R&B** 12. Too Hot Ta Trot — The Commodores / U.S. R&B 13. You And I — Rick James / U.S. R&B 14. Three Times A Lady — The Commodores / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B - U.K. - Australia - Canada - Ireland 15. The Boss — Diana Ross / U.S. Dance/Disco 16. Sail On — The Commodores / U.S. Pop** 17. Still — The Commodores / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B 18. Send One Your Love — Stevie Wonder / U.S. Adult Contemporary Bonus Track 19. Pastime Paradise – Stevie Wonder

#1 cover/rap version by Coolio featuring L.V., as "Gangsta's Paradise": U.S., Australia, Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland

Disc 7 1. Cruisin' — Smokey Robinson / U.S. Pop* 2. Let's Get Serious — Jermaine Jackson / U.S. R&B 3. I'm Coming Out — Diana Ross / U.S. Dance/Disco 4. Upside Down — Diana Ross / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B - U.S. Dance/Disco - Australia - Norway - Switzerland 5. Master Blaster (Jammin') — Stevie Wonder / U.S. R&B - Austria - Switzerland 6. Being With You — Smokey Robinson / U.S. Pop** - U.S. R&B - U.K. 7. Give It To Me Baby — Rick James / U.S. R&B - U.S. Dance/Disco 8. Super Freak — Rick James / U.S. Dance/Disco 9. One Day In Your Life — Michael Jackson / U.K. - Ireland 10. Endless Love — Diana Ross and Lionel Richie / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B - U.S. Adult Contemporary - Australia - Canada 11. Lady (You Bring Me Up) — The Commodores / New Zealand 12. That Girl — Stevie Wonder / U.S. Pop* - U.S. R&B 13. Let It Whip — Dazz Band / U.S. R&B 14. I've Never Been To Me — Charlene / U.K. - Australia - Canada - Ireland 15. Do I Do — Stevie Wonder / U.S. Dance/Disco Bonus Track 16. Lately — Stevie Wonder

#1 cover version by Jodeci: U.S. R&B

Disc 8 1. Truly — Lionel Richie / U.S. Pop - U.S. Adult Contemporary - Canada 2. You Are — Lionel Richie / U.S. Adult Contemporary 3. My Love — Lionel Richie / U.S. Adult Contemporary 4. All This Love — DeBarge / U.S. Adult Contemporary 5. Cold Blooded — Rick James / U.S. R&B 6. All Night Long (All Night) — Lionel Richie / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B - U.S. Adult Contemporary - Australia - Canada - Netherlands 7. Time Will Reveal — DeBarge / U.S. R&B 8. Somebody's Watching Me — Rockwell / U.S. R&B 9. Hello — Lionel Richie / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B - U.K. - Australia - Ireland - Netherlands - Switzerland 10. Stuck On You — Lionel Richie / U.S. Adult Contemporary 11. I Just Called To Say I Love You — Stevie Wonder / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B - U.S. Adult Contemporary - U.K. - Australia – Austria - Canada – France - Germany - Ireland - Netherlands - Norway - Switzerland 12. Penny Lover — Lionel Richie / U.S. Adult Contemporary 13. Nightshift — The Commodores / U.S. R&B - Netherlands 14. In My House – Mary Jane Girls / U.S. Dance/Disco 15. Rhythm of The Night — DeBarge / U.S. R&B - U.S. Adult Contemporary 16. Glow — Rick James / U.S. Dance/Disco 17. You Wear It Well — El DeBarge with DeBarge / U.S. Dance/Disco Bonus Track 18. Don't Look Any Further - Dennis Edwards featuring Seidah Garrett

#1 cover version by Kane Gang: U.S. Dance/Disco

Disc 9 1. Part-Time Lover — Stevie Wonder / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B - U.S. Adult Contemporary – U.S. Dance/Disco - Canada - Ireland 2. Say You, Say Me — Lionel Richie / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B - Canada - Norway - Switzerland 3. Go Home — Stevie Wonder / U.S. Dance/Disco - U.S. Adult Contemporary 4. If You Should Ever Be Lonely — Val Young / U.S. Dance/Disco 5. Overjoyed — Stevie Wonder / U.S. Adult Contemporary 6. Who's Johnny — El DeBarge / U.S. R&B 7. Dancing On The Ceiling — Lionel Richie / Norway 8. Love Will Conquer All — Lionel Richie / U.S. Adult Contemporary 9. Ballerina Girl — Lionel Richie / U.S. Adult Contemporary 10. Just To See Her — Smokey Robinson / U.S. Adult Contemporary 11. Tina Cherry — Georgio / U.S. Dance/Disco 12. Skeletons — Stevie Wonder / U.S. R&B 13. You Will Know — Stevie Wonder / U.S. R&B 14. Dial My Heart — The Boys / U.S. R&B 15. Lucky Charm — The Boys / U.S. R&B 16. Girl I Got My Eyes On You — Today / U.S. R&B 17. Where Do We Go From Here — Stacey Lattisaw with special guest Johnny Gill / U.S. R&B Bonus Track 18. Dreamin' — The Guinn Family

#1 cover version by Vanessa Williams: U.S. R&B

Disc 10 1. Rub You The Right Way — Johnny Gill / U.S. R&B 2. My My My — Johnny Gill / U.S. R&B 3. Crazy — The Boys / U.S. R&B 4. Wrap My Body Tight — Johnny Gill / U.S. R&B 5. It's So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday — Boyz II Men / U.S. R&B 6. I Love Your Smile — Shanice / U.S. R&B 7. Uhh Ahh — Boyz II Men / U.S. R&B 8. Do It To Me — Lionel Richie / U.S. R&B 9. End of The Road — Boyz II Men / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B - U.K. - Australia - Ireland 10. I'll Make Love To You — Boyz II Men / U.S. Pop - U.S. R&B - Australia - Canada 11. On Bended Knee — Boyz II Men / U.S. Pop 12. Take Me Higher — Diana Ross / U.S. Dance/Disco 13. 4 Seasons Of Loneliness — Boyz II Men / U.S. Pop 14. A Song For Mama — Boyz II Men / U.S. R&B 15. Stay — The Temptations / U.S. Adult R&B 16. Liar — Profyle / U.S. R&B 17. Bag Lady — Erykah Badu / U.S. R&B

NEW : Disc 11 1. Who's Lovin' You — The Miracles 2. Who's Lovin' You — The Jackson 5

Each B-sides of #1 hits, a unique chart accomplishment

#1 cover version by En Vogue (acapella intro to "Hold On") / U.S. R&B - Dance Club 3. Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town — The Jackson 5 / U.S. Holiday 4. For Your Love — Stevie Wonder / U.S. Adult R&B 5. Ain't No Mountain High Enough 2017 Remix — Diana Ross / U.S. Dance Club 6. I'm Coming Out/Upside Down 2018 Mix— Diana Ross / U.S. Dance Club

All U.S. No. 1 hits from Billboard magazine, except *Cash Box magazine and **Record World. All other territories' No. 1's taken from their respective national charts archive.

