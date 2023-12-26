MOTREX Honored with CES 2024 Innovation Award for InCabin XR Box

News provided by

MOTREX

26 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

'Metaverse in mobility' solution for autonomous purpose-built vehicle shuttles recognized in the In-Vehicle Entertainment category

SEOUL, South Korea and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MOTREX, the expert enterprise for in-vehicle infotainment (IVI), is announcing that its InCabin XR Box has been recognized with a CES 2024 Innovation Award in the In-Vehicle Entertainment category, out of 28 total categories.

MOTREX will be at Booth #3317, West hall, Tech EAST, LVCC at CES 2024; for more information, please visit: https://exhibitors.ces.tech/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=0013A00001W62xyQAB

Continue Reading
MOTREX'S InCabin XR box, Honoree of a CES 2024 Innovation Award, delivers the 'metaverse in mobility'
MOTREX'S InCabin XR box, Honoree of a CES 2024 Innovation Award, delivers the 'metaverse in mobility'
MOTREX Booth at #3317, West hall, Tech EAST, LVCC at CES 2024
MOTREX Booth at #3317, West hall, Tech EAST, LVCC at CES 2024

Leveraging extended reality (XR) — a combination of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) — InCabin XR box enables riders to enjoy games and interactive guided tours in autonomous purpose-built vehicle (PBV) shuttles. Styled after a theme park ride, the box's theater-shaped seat arrangement is an industry-first in the autonomous shuttle field — embracing the design concept 'metaverse in mobility' to let riders experience AR and VR content inside of a shuttle. Specific to the tourism sector and its applications, autonomous shuttles equipped with the box let riders experience immersive, informative games while visiting new places.

"We are honored to be recognized with this CES 2024 Innovation Award, which is a testament to our continuous striving for impactful innovation," commented Hyoung Hwan Lee, CEO of MOTREX. "InCabin XR box is delivering next-generation autonomous driving experiences, and MOTREX is honing our research and development for optical products and content to shape the future of self-driving vehicles."

An enterprise known for partnering with HYUNDAI and KIA to optimize autonomous vehicles, MOTREX offers IVI, autonomous solutions, and various advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), with a footprint spanning over 80 countries around the world. An early champion of autonomous driving and electric vehicles, it has also been accelerating development of core electronic technologies to advance this field.

For further information on MOTREX'S award, please visit the listing on the CES official website: https://www.ces.tech/innovation-awards/honorees/2024/honorees/i/incabin-xr-box.aspx

To learn more about MOTREX: https://www.motrex.co.kr/en/

SOURCE MOTREX

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.