Mott Corp. to Offer deltaVision Valve Solutions for Advanced Spacecraft Propulsion Flow Control Systems

FARMINGTON, Conn. and MUNICH, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mott Corporation will now offer deltaVision's high‑performance valve and fluid control solutions to North American spacecraft manufacturers, expanding access to propulsion feed‑system components engineered for reliability, cleanliness, and mission assurance. Delivered through a formal partnership with deltaVision, the offering provides customers with significantly shorter lead times for mission‑critical propulsion components.

Mott and deltaVision Partner to Advance Spacecraft Propulsion Flow Control Systems

By combining deltaVision's precision valve technology with Mott's propulsion‑grade filtration, flow restrictors, and integrated flow‑control assemblies, spacecraft programs can source fully integrated, contamination‑controlled propulsion solutions from a coordinated U.S. and European supply chain.

"This partnership allows us to offer some of the best‑performing valves in the market to our North American customers, while streamlining access to a more complete propulsion solution," said Sean Kane, General Manager of Mott's Aerospace & Defense division. "Together, we are supporting propulsion systems that demand the highest standards of reliability, cleanliness, and mission assurance—while helping customers meet aggressive program schedules."

deltaVision echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the value of a coordinated approach to propulsion hardware. "Propulsion systems demand flawless flow control—from the moment propellant leaves the tank to the instant it reaches the thruster. Together with Mott, we're creating a more resilient, more capable supply chain of mission critical components for the U.S. space industry with the shortest lead times in the market," said Alex Plebuch, CEO and Co Founder of deltaVision.

The collaboration will focus on:

Integrated propulsion feed ‑ system assemblies , combining valves, filters, restrictors, and manifolds





, combining valves, filters, restrictors, and manifolds Harmonized qualification and testing approaches supporting U.S., EU, and international missions





supporting U.S., EU, and international missions Improved lead times with coordinated, export ‑ compliant delivery pathways





Joint development of next‑generation flow‑control technologies for chemical and electric propulsion

As spacecraft programs demand higher performance and scalable manufacturing, the Mott‑deltaVision offering is positioned to support next‑generation space missions operating in extreme thermal, pressure, and corrosive environments.

About deltaVision

deltaVision GmbH is an EN 9100‑certified German aerospace manufacturer specializing in high‑performance valves, fluid‑control systems, and orbital refueling technologies for spacecraft propulsion applications.

About Mott Corporation

For more than 60 years, Mott Corporation has delivered filtration, flow control, and thermal management solutions proven in orbit and trusted in flight. Manufactured in AS9100‑certified facilities in the United States, Mott supports mission‑critical systems across space, defense, and aerospace applications.

Mott Corp. is a unit of IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX).

Media Contact: Pooja Saney

Digital Marketing Manager

Mott Corporation

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 860-634-6650

SOURCE Mott Corporation