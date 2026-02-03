Mott Million Dollar Challenge invites next generation to lead with bold ideas

FLINT, Mich., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its centennial celebration, the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation is funding the Mott Million Dollar Challenge, a national pitch competition for kids and teens. K-12 students in all 50 states can submit an innovative business idea or creative solution to a community issue for the chance to win a share of $1 million in cash prizes.

The initiative reflects the Mott Foundation's commitment to empowering young people with hands-on learning experiences and problem-solving skills. Students can submit their ideas from now until February 27, 2026.

Mott Million Dollar Challenge

As the Foundation celebrates a century of giving to promote a just, equitable and sustainable society, this challenge puts a national spotlight on the next generation of visionaries.

"Every young person has the potential to make a difference," said Ridgway White, president and CEO of the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. "C.S. Mott's innovative spirit made the Mott Foundation possible, so we're honoring that legacy by equipping the next generation with essential 21st century skills: leadership, creativity and ingenuity."

The competition is open to all K-12 students up to age 18 in the United States, either working solo or in teams of up to three. Participants will move through multiple stages, gaining opportunities to further develop plans to implement their solutions.

To enter the first round, students should submit a 30- to 90-second video pitch describing their new business idea or social initiative and the problem it solves. No prior experience, advanced technology or sophisticated video editing is required. More than 1,000 prizes will be awarded for the top video submissions. Judges will then select the top 60 entrants, who will receive an additional cash prize and be invited to attend a competition in Flint, Michigan, in June 2026. The top 60 also will receive additional coaching to strengthen their business plans or social solutions and will present their pitches before judges and peers for a chance to win larger prizes.

The Mott Million Dollar Challenge is funded by the Mott Foundation and powered by the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship, which will administer the competition in collaboration with VentureLab, Young Entrepreneur Institute, the Afterschool Alliance and Collaborative Communications.

"Young people are the world's most powerful innovators," said Dr. J.D. LaRock, NFTE president and CEO. "They see opportunities where others see obstacles and imagine solutions that can reshape entire communities. That's why we view entrepreneurship education as essential, not optional. Students gain the mindset, skills and confidence to turn bold ideas into action and drive real change." NFTE is leading the competition and collaborating with partners across the country to invite students in every state to see themselves as capable, creative problem-solvers who will shape the future.

Over the past decade, the Mott Foundation has supported organizations, including NFTE, YEI and VentureLab, to expand entrepreneurial experiences for young people by integrating entrepreneurship education into afterschool programming. The organizations collaborated with the Mott-funded 50 State Afterschool Network to help make this possible. From 2018 to 2024, more than 900,000 students participated in entrepreneurship programs supported by the Foundation. Students, parents, educators and youth program leaders can find submission instructions, resources and other key information for the Mott Million Dollar Challenge at: mottmillion.org. The deadline to submit ideas is Feb. 27, 2026.

About the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation

Automotive pioneer Charles Stewart Mott established the private charitable foundation that bears his name in 1926 in Flint, Michigan. The Mott Foundation supports and works with organizations in our hometown of Flint and communities around the world to promote a just, equitable and sustainable society. We make grants to nonprofit organizations working in our four areas of interest: youth engagement, the Flint area, environment and civil society. In 2025, the Foundation made 396 grants totaling more than $160 million. For more information, visit mott.org.

About Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) brings the power of entrepreneurship education to learners, educators, and decision-makers so all young people can own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE leads the global movement for equitable access to entrepreneurship education. NFTE has educated nearly 2 million learners, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

