Mottaz & Sisk Secures Minnesota Supreme Court Victory in Landmark Teachers Workers' Compensation Case

COON RAPIDS, Minn., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Supreme Court has issued a significant ruling in the case of Lindsay v. Minneapolis Public School District , determining that teachers who sustain injuries during after-school student activities are eligible for workers' compensation coverage. This decision, handed down on October 22, 2025, establishes a statewide precedent that offers protection to educators participating in student events beyond regular school hours and is expected to prompt reviews of existing policies across Minnesota.

The case originated from an incident on February 9, 2023, when a math teacher at Sullivan STEAM Magnet School, ruptured her ACL during an after-school basketball practice with students. Initially, her employer denied workers' compensation benefits, asserting that a statutory recreational exclusion applied to the injury. Following administrative hearings, a compensation judge ruled the injury compensable, a decision later affirmed by the Workers' Compensation Court of Appeals before reaching the Supreme Court.

Attorneys Jeremiah W. Sisk and David B. Kempston of Mottaz & Sisk Injury Law represented Lindsay throughout the legal process. Oral arguments were presented before the Supreme Court on June 4, 2025. The Court's ultimate decision reversed the employer's denial, clarifying several key aspects of Minnesota workers compensation eligibility:

Employment-Related Activity: The Court determined that relationship-building activities, such as participating in student sports, constitute a part of a teacher's employment duties.

Recreational Exclusion Clarity: The ruling specifies that the "recreational program" exclusion in workers' compensation law applies exclusively to programs designed for employee benefit, not to activities integral to the employee's role.

Coverage Scope: The decision reinforces that injuries occurring within work hours, at the workplace, and during employment-related activities qualify for workers' compensation coverage under Minnesota Statutes section 176.021.

This notable outcome not only secures benefits, but also provides a vital safeguard for other educators across the state. It ensures that teachers engaging in activities that foster student development and community, even outside of formal classroom instruction, are covered in the event of an injury. The ruling is anticipated to influence how workers' compensation claims are handled statewide and may lead to adjustments in school district policies regarding teacher participation in extracurricular student events.

