Motto Mortgage Advantage Plus Now Open in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new Ohio office. Motto Mortgage Advantage Plus is the first Motto Mortgage franchise in the Columbus metro area, and the sixth in Ohio.

Lori Ashcraft, VP of Motto Mortgage Advantage Plus, runs the day-to-day operations of the mortgage brokerage and oversees the loan originations. "Motto Mortgage Advantage Plus offers an advantageous alternative to clients as we are able to provide personalized guidance and better customer experience compared to the traditional mortgage banker, while also passing savings onto the client via competitive mortgage options, said Ashcraft."

With 30 years' experience in all aspects of the real estate and mortgage transaction, Ashcraft has a good overview of what both clients and agents are looking for as part of the home buying process and believes Motto Mortgage Advantage Plus is a true differentiator in the Central Ohio market. A true Buckeye, Ashcraft was born and raised in Ohio and graduated with a bachelor's in business marketing from The Ohio State University.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loan options from various wholesale lenders, and work hard to give homebuyers options – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Advantage Plus can be reached at (614) 689-0981.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Advantage Plus:

Motto Mortgage Advantage Plus (NMLS # 1831106) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all Ohio, located at: 5050 Blazer Parkway, Dublin, OH 43017. To learn more, please visit https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/advantage-plus-dublin/

