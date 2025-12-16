Motto Mortgage Catapult Now Open in Virginia

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the Virginia market

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the United States, has a new office in Newport News, Virginia. Motto Mortgage Catapult is now open and serving all markets throughout the Commonwealth, with a focus on the Hampton Roads region.

Motto Mortgage Catapult is a full-service mortgage brokerage established by Matthew Caldwell and Faith Caldwell. Together they bring 15 years of real estate, financial, and education experience to the brokerage. Matthew and Faith are both Hampton Roads natives and alumni of Norfolk State University who are now proud to serve the community they've always called home. They take joy in being homeownership ambassadors with a laser-focused mission of making homeownership attainable for all. They provide lending services that meet the unique needs of each borrower and help catapult the quality of life for every individual they serve.

"We are humbled and overjoyed to be open for business and serving our community of Newport News. Motto Mortgage Catapult offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in the Hampton Roads region," said Matthew Caldwell. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

"Many years ago, when my real estate career first began, a mentor shared with me that there is a category that hadn't been created yet—a missing piece within the industry," said Faith Caldwell. "I never forgot those words, and we firmly believe that we have a bigger purpose and are one step closer to providing the answer with Motto Mortgage Catapult."

Brittney Patterson will serve as a mortgage loan originator for the office. Brittney has a bachelor's degree in business and finance and brings seven years of experience in corporate finance to the brokerage. She also has a deep passion for baking and serves her clients with a sweet tooth as the Founder and CEO of Oh Taste and See Handcrafted Cakes. "From piping cakes to paving paths to homeownership, I am trading buttercream for better dreams. Stepping into the mortgage world feels like the perfect mix of people, purpose, and new possibilities, and I couldn't be more excited to dive in," said Brittney.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Catapult can be reached at (757) 586-5357. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Catapult:

Motto Mortgage Catapult (NMLS #2682999) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Virginia, located at 11820 Fountain Way, Suite 406, Newport News, VA 23606. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageCatapult.com or call (757) 586-5357.

Brittney Patterson, NMLS #2692905

