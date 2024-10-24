Motto Mortgage Community Solutions to Host Grand Opening Celebration at Coupe's Corner on November 15

New mortgage brokerage franchise in Greenville invites the community for a fun evening of food, beverages, and live entertainment in celebration of its office opening

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Greenville, South Carolina. Motto Mortgage Community Solutions is now open serving all markets throughout South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

Motto Mortgage Community Solutions will hold a grand opening celebration on Friday, November 15th from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET. The event will be held at Coupe's Corner in Greenville (111 Augusta St.) and guests in attendance will enjoy complimentary food and beverages, as well as live music and entertainment. Anyone in the community is welcome to attend.

Motto Mortgage Community Solutions is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Shatoya Cobb. Shatoya is a licensed loan originator who brings five years of industry experience to the brokerage. Early in her career she worked for Verizon Wireless before holding positions at Plan Professionals, Southwest Funding, and US Mortgage Lenders LLC. She is deeply committed to making a positive impact on underserved communities and has dedicated her career to making the dream of homeownership more obtainable. Her mission is to make the home loan process less complicated and more accessible to those who may feel overlooked by traditional lenders.

"We are thrilled to be open for business and we are looking forward to personally introducing ourselves to the community at our grand opening event. Motto Mortgage Community Solutions offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Greenville," said Shatoya Cobb. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Yolonda Lowe and Leon Paz will serve as loan originators for the office and bring nearly a decade of combined industry experience to the brokerage. The team's vision is to engage with the community and help create opportunities for financial empowerment while expanding service offerings to meet customers' evolving needs. They are proud to be a resource for their clients and look forward to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those they serve.

"As a South Carolina transplant from Georgia, I've spent the last decade building a deep knowledge of the local market and what homebuyers in this community need," said Yolonda Lowe. "I truly enjoy sitting down with my clients to understand their financial situation and unique needs to develop the best strategy for getting them into a home. Your dream home is within reach, and I am here to guide you every step of the way!"

"I have spent more than two decades honing my customer service skills to deliver the best customer experience possible," said Leon Paz. "I like to think of myself as a personal home loan shopper scouring mortgage loan options to find one that helps my clients reach their homeownership goals. Being fluent in English and Spanish, I am uniquely positioned to support my borrowers and am dedicated to finding the most competitive loan program for each client's unique financial situation."

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

For more information about the grand opening celebration, please contact Motto Mortgage Community Solutions at (800) 893-4818.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated, and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Community Solutions:

Motto Mortgage Community Solutions (NMLS #2629349) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, located at 360 Tanner Rd., Greenville, SC 29607. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageCommunitySolutions.com or call (800) 893-4818.

Yolonda Lowe, NMLS #2138894

Leon Paz, NMLS #1967245

SOURCE Motto Mortgage