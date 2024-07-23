Motto Mortgage Experience Now Open in North Carolina

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the North Carolina market

JACKSONVILLE, N.C., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Motto Mortgage Experience is now open and serving all markets throughout the Tar Heel State.

Motto Mortgage Experience is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Reva Sullivan. Reva, who also owns HomeSmart Connections real estate firm, is a seasoned entrepreneur with over two decades of business management and real estate experience. She's also an extremely active member of her community - currently serving on the City Council, a member of the Onslow County Chamber of Commerce, and has been a Rotary Club member for nearly 30 years. Reva has built a solid foundation on strategic planning, financial management, and operational excellence, and looks forward to leveraging her wealth of industry knowledge to deliver exceptional results and innovative solutions to her clients.

"Motto Mortgage Experience offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Jacksonville," said Reva Sullivan. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

The Motto Mortgage Experience origination team bring over 33 years of combined mortgage experience to the brokerage. Dail Perry will serve as the senior mortgage loan originator, and Sahar Sullivan and Auri Smith as mortgage loan originators. In addition to helping their clients receive the smoothest homebuying process possible, Reva and her team are dedicated advocates for the local community. They plan to host regular fundraisers and initiatives aimed at giving back and are excited to bring Motto Mortgage's Mission Against Hunger efforts to Jacksonville and neighboring communities.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Experience can be reached at (910) 238-4549. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated, and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Experience:

Motto Mortgage Experience (NMLS #2607201) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of North Carolina, located at 1106 Gum Branch Rd, Suite 400, Jacksonville, NC 28540. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageExperience.com.

Dail Perry, NMLS #83097

Sahar Sullivan, NMLS #2264717

Auri Smith, NMLS #1712734

SOURCE Motto Mortgage