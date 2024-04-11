Motto Mortgage Franchise Owners Continue to Choose the Company's Unique Business Model

Motto Franchising's first set of offices commit to franchise agreement renewal. Their continued selection of Motto highlights the positive impact of adding mortgage services to their real estate businesses and how support from the franchisor has been integral to their growth.

DENVER, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2016, Motto Franchising, LLC launched Motto® Mortgage, the first and only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S. For more than seven years, the brand's unique franchise model has helped real estate brokerages and teams expand potential revenue streams. Now, two of the original Motto franchise owners are reflecting on their decision to reinvest in their mortgage businesses and how adding ancillary services has benefitted their real estate brokerages.

"Our decision to purchase a Motto Mortgage franchise was driven by a desire to innovate and expand our real estate operations by offering comprehensive services under one roof," said Dustin Oldfather, founder of Motto Mortgage Prosperity and The Oldfather Group of Compass Real Estate. "Partnering with the Motto brand to implement its turnkey Mortgage Brokerage-in-a-boxSM solution was a strategic move to enable our real estate companies to participate directly in the mortgage process and has helped create a more seamless homebuying experience for our clients."

Co-owning real estate and mortgage businesses allows agents and loan originators to work side-by-side throughout the entire transaction to provide competitive financing options and a holistic, personalized shopping experience that accommodates each buyer's unique needs.

"Owning a Motto Mortgage franchise has given us the competitive edge of in-house mortgage services and has provided our loan originators unparalleled access to a wide variety of wholesale lenders and unique loan products that help make homeownership more attainable," said Mark Scuderi, broker owner of Motto Mortgage Supreme and RE/MAX Supreme. "By combining real estate and mortgage services, parties on both sides of the transaction can more effectively collaborate and communicate to the deliver the best customer experience and smoothest homebuying process possible."

Motto Franchising, LLC provides franchise owners and loan originators with extensive support including ongoing education, an ecosystem of technology tools designed to streamline and simplify the loan process, guidance on compliance, recruiting assistance to help grow their businesses, and support in navigating the nuances of the mortgage industry.

"The decision to join the Motto network has been life-changing and has allowed our business to excel in ways we never imagined. The comprehensive support Motto Headquarters provides its franchisees across day-to-day operations, technology, compliance, education, lender relationships, and organizational structure has been foundational to our ability to serve our clients effectively," Dustin Oldfather went on to say. "We are incredibly thankful for the opportunity to be a part of a visionary brand that's redefining the mortgage brokerage landscape and we highly recommend Motto's business model to anyone looking to expand their service offerings."

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated, and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With more than 225 offices open across over 40 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shopping for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated, and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email [email protected], or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

Each office in the Motto Mortgage network is independently owned, operated, and licensed. This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a Motto Mortgage franchise. It is for informational purposes only. We will not offer you a franchise in states or other jurisdictions where registration is required unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration requirements in your state (or have been exempted therefrom) and a Franchise Disclosure Document has been delivered to you before the sale in compliance with applicable law. New York residents: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can be made by prospectus only. Minnesota Reg. No. F-8089. Motto Franchising, LLC, 5075 South Syracuse St #1200, Denver, CO 80237, . © 2024 Motto Franchising, LLC.

