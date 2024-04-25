Motto Mortgage Franchisees Honored at Annual National Awards Ceremony

Motto Franchising, LLC celebrates the network's top business performers and leaders at the annual Motto MILE Summit in Austin, Texas

DENVER, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto® Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, held its seventh annual awards ceremony during the 2024 Motto Mortgage Innovation and Loan Excellence Summit (MILE) at the Austin Marriott Downtown in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, April 20. The Motto Mortgage Awards & Recognition Program recognizes offices and franchisees for their outstanding achievements, exceptional service, leadership and collaboration, high productivity, and community service.

"Our annual awards dinner brings members of the Motto Mortgage franchise network together from all across the country to celebrate their hard work and dedication to their clients," said Ward Morrison, President and CEO of Motto Franchising, LLC. "Together, the Motto network reached over $2 billion in closed loan volume and helped over 7,000 individuals and families achieve homeownership last year. Congratulations to all the 2023 award winners for making a difference in their communities!"

"We are completely blown away and excited to be named the Motto Mortgage Broker Owners of the Year. This network is full of great broker owners with so much talent and dedication to their businesses, so we're honored to be recognized," said Ben Zoeller and Patrick Higgins, Broker Owners of Motto Mortgage First Down. "2023 was a tough year for the industry, but we learned that hard work, a good routine, and hiring the right quality people over quantity was what we needed to thrive. Having mortgage services integrated with our real estate business really has been the sweet spot to our growth and success, and we can't wait to see what 2024 has in store."

A total of 247 awards were presented to the Motto network, including:

"I feel ecstatic and honored to be in the company of so many awesome and deserving award recipients. I believe in the Motto network wholeheartedly and truly feel that the larger our network, the more powerful the Motto name is," said Lucas Adams, Broker Owner of Motto Mortgage Aurora. "We were the first office to open in Alaska and in the short time we've been open, we've gone from being the brand no one recognizes, to the local mortgage company people want to work with. Because of that, I saw over 500% growth in my personal loan volume last year, and we're now hiring five new loan originators to help offset that growing demand. We're looking forward to seeing what our team can do this year!"

The 2024 MILE awards ceremony was made possible thanks to the evening's sponsor, Total Expert, a leading fintech software company that powers MottoSpark, the all-in-one customer relationship management and marketing platform available to Motto offices as part of their technology stack. Throughout the four-day event, attendees heard keynotes from industry leaders including Dale Vermillion, founder of Mortgage Champions, and Alex Weber, an award-winning industry speaker and American Ninja Warrior.

Motto® Mortgage, a Mortgage Brokerage-in-a-BoxSM solution, continues to disrupt the mortgage industry by providing exceptional service, more options, transparency and convenience for consumers. This model not only creates additional business opportunity for current real estate brokerage firms, but also offers a simplified solution for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses and independent investors interested in financial services.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated, and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With more than 225 offices open across over 40 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shopping for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated, and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email [email protected], or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

