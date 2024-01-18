Motto Mortgage Thrives in South Carolina to Host Grand Opening Celebration on February 1

News provided by

Motto Mortgage

18 Jan, 2024, 11:57 ET

New mortgage brokerage franchise in North Charleston invites the community for an afternoon of refreshments and networking in celebration of its office opening

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in North Charleston, South Carolina. Motto Mortgage Thrives is now open and serving all markets throughout The Palmetto State.

Motto Mortgage Thrives will hold a grand opening celebration on Thursday, February 1, 2024, from Noon – 3 p.m. ET at its office located at 1042 E Montague Ave, Suite G2. Real estate professionals and community members alike are invited to attend the event and guests will enjoy complimentary refreshments, the opportunity to network with peers and the Motto Mortgage Thrives team and explore exclusive mortgage offerings for your home buying journey.

Motto Mortgage Thrives is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Jenna Richardson. Jenna's passion for entrepreneurship has led her on a diverse and successful career path over the last 15 years. Previously, she spent a decade at Google where she excelled as a program manager overseeing tech projects globally and earning herself the 2023 Women of Color STEM Technology Rising Star award for her outstanding contributions. As chief operating officer at Real Estate House International (REHI), Jenna's keen eye for properties and negotiation skills earned her recognition as a 2021 Charleston Realtor of Distinction. When she's not helping her clients achieve their goals of homeownership, Jenna is dedicated to supporting her community, local causes and educational programs, and is a leader in racial justice initiatives.

"We are thrilled to be open for business in North Charleston and we are looking forward to personally introducing ourselves to the community at our grand opening event. Motto Mortgage Thrives offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in South Carolina," said Jenna Richardson. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Jenna Richardson will also serve as the mortgage loan originator for the office. Jenna's deep knowledge and commitment to excellence position her as a leading force in the mortgage industry, empowering clients to realize their homeownership dreams.

"At Motto Mortgage Thrives, we're not just another mortgage company - we're advocates for transparent and personalized mortgage solutions that ensure our clients feel supported and informed throughout the whole process," Jenna Richardson went on to say. "Our team prioritizes the customer experience at every level, and our innovative approaches and unique service offerings help to make homeownership more accessible."

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

For more information about the grand opening celebration, please contact Motto Mortgage Thrives at (843) 900-7212.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Thrives:
Motto Mortgage Thrives (NMLS #2481020) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of South Carolina, located at 1042 E Montague Ave, Suite G2, North Charleston, SC 29405. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageThrives.com or call (843) 900-7212.
Jenna Richardson, NMLS #2486184

SOURCE Motto Mortgage

