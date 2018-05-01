Mott's answers the call for less sugar in juice with NEW Mott's Sensibles

"Our research shows that over 60% of people are concerned with the amount of sugar in juice. Parents want a juice that provides the taste they've come to expect from Mott's, with less sugar stress," said Kelly Stephenson, Director of Brand Marketing for Mott's. "Mott's Sensibles™ is a testament to our commitment to give parents solutions to help their families be their very best. Mott's is committed to developing innovative products that continue to address consumer's needs and are ultimately approved by our consumers."

Mott's Sensibles™ is available in three delicious flavors – Apple Raspberry, Apple Pineapple and Apple Cranberry – each with 100% apple juice, coconut water and a splash of vegetable juice.

Mott's is bringing Mott's Sensibles™ straight to parents and kids in New York City. Look out for the Mott's truck for an opportunity to sample the new flavors on Tuesday, May 15th.

Mott's Sensibles™ is available at local grocers and mass retailers nationwide in 64 ounce multi-serve bottles and 8-packs of 6 ounce juice pouches. Each 8-ounce serving contains 90 calories and 18g of sugar versus 110 calories and 27g of sugar in other 100% apple juice [2].

For more information and delicious recipes, visit Motts.com and follow @Motts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Mott's

Mott's, a brand of Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE: DPS), is the nation's leading producer of branded apple sauce and apple juice. Since 1842, Mott's has proudly created delicious and nutritious products for adults and children. Mott's continues to provide "simple solutions" to meet the needs of today's busy families. Mott's is available in a variety of juice and sauce offerings, including Mott's Original, Mott's for Tots, Mott's Medleys, Mott's Healthy Harvest Sauce and Mott's Snack & Go Applesauce Pouches. DPS is a leading producer of flavored beverages, marketing Mott's and 50-plus other beverage brands across North America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit Motts.com or DrPepperSnapple.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow Mott's at Facebook.com/Motts or Twitter.com/Motts.

[1] Compared to 100% apple juice.

[2] Based on a market analysis of the current 100% apple juice market.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motts-answers-the-call-for-less-sugar-in-juice-with-new-motts-sensibles-300639564.html

SOURCE Mott's

Related Links

https://www.motts.com

