Motus Nova Showcased as a Cutting-Edge Innovator Revolutionizing At-Home Neurorehabilitation at American Society of Neurorehabilitation (ASNR) 2021 Virtual Symposium

ATLANTA, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motus Nova LLC, a global leader in evidence-based neurorehabilitation and telehealth, proved they are revolutionizing the healthcare system at the ASNR 2021 symposium.

Motus Nova's Director of Clinical Research, Dr. Nick Housley, PT, DPT, PhD, co-hosted the symposium on April 6, 2021 titled, "Virtual rehabilitation, exergames and tele-rehabilitation: Untangling terminology, evidence, efficacy and application to practice." In 2017, Motus Nova developed at-home upper extremity and lower extremity tele-rehab systems called the Motus Hand and the Motus Foot. According to Dr. Housley, these tele-rehab systems act as "technological workforce multipliers," delivering high-quality repetitive task practice guided by AI. By amplifying magnitude of therapy dosage completed, stroke survivors can complete more effective repetitive task practice in less time. Dr. Housley was joined by a panel of experts including:

Preeti Raghaven , MBBS, Associate Professor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine , Baltimore

, MBBS, Associate Professor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, , Judith Deutch , PhD, Professor of Physical Therapy, Department of Rehabilitation, Rutgers University, Newark

, PhD, Professor of Physical Therapy, Department of Rehabilitation, Trisha Kesar , PhD, Associate Professor of Rehabilitation Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine , Atlanta

, PhD, Associate Professor of Rehabilitation Medicine, , Mindy Levin , PhD, Professor, McGill University's School of Medicine & Health Sciences and President of the International Society for Motor Control, Montreal

, PhD, Professor, School of Medicine & Health Sciences and President of the International Society for Motor Control, Sangheetha Madhavan, PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Physical Therapy, University of Illinois at Chicago , Chicago

, Nick Ward , MD, Professor of Clinical Neurology and Neurorehabilitation at UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London

, MD, Professor of Clinical Neurology and Neurorehabilitation at UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, David Putrino , PhD, Assistant Professor of Rehabilitation Medicine, Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine, New York

Through telerehabilitation, Motus Nova's rehabilitation devices have proven effective to treat chronic stroke affecting approximately 4.6 million stroke survivors across the US and 50 million stroke survivors worldwide. The delivery of at-home neurorehabilitation reduces barriers to clinic-based care, including geographic restrictions, scheduling burden, travel cost, insurance coverage caps, lack of motivation, and, the most salient of all this past year, infection risk.

About Motus Nova

Motus Nova is a leader in neurorehabilitation technology with a mission to deliver high quality neuro-therapeutics in every home. Motus Nova has revolutionized healthcare by providing direct access to clinically-proven therapies out of reach for most.

Over the past decade, Motus Nova engineered and patented FDA Class I rehabilitation robots based on the scientific principles of constraint induced movement therapy (CIMT). The Motus Hand and Foot are used in 200 clinics and hospitals across the US and have helped treat over 10,000 individuals with various neurological conditions. The company is spearheading change in the neurorehabilitation industry as a cutting-edge innovator in exergame and telehealth. Motus Nova continues to lead world-class engineering, neuroscience, and technology to deliver high-quality neurorehabilitation into homes in need of care. The Motus Hand and Foot robots are integrated with powerful AI which not only accelerate the treatment of those with physical disabilities, but also provide recovery to those otherwise facing barriers to proper healthcare. Learn more at motusnova.com and at @motusnova on Instagram and Facebook.

