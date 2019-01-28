Mouawad Crafted From the Rough 54.21 Carat 'Mouawad Dragon' Diamond - the Largest Round Brilliant Vivid Yellow Diamond in the World

Like the ancient tales surrounding the dragon and its magic, the diamond's story began very long ago. In the earth's upper mantle, a precise combination of extreme heat and pressure provided the circumstances necessary for the diamond's birth. After the mineral formed, it undertook a tumultuous journey through the earth's crust, forced upwards against unimaginable odds through volcanic conduits and pipes. Most diamonds fracture or crumble under the tremendous stress – only the strongest survive.

Once the rough emerged onto earth's surface, the rough crystal found its way into the hands of Mouawad's master cutters, who transformed it into the sparkling 54.21 carat gem it is today. The unique striking final form of the Mouawad Dragon is a testament to both the confidence of Mouawad's finest cutters and the innate strength of its hue. With vibrant color beaming from every facet, the Mouawad Dragon showcases the power, wisdom, and good fortune of the mystical serpent.

The Mouawad Dragon stone was discovered in the ancient alluvial deposits in South Africa. Historically, that area is known to have produced some of the largest yellow diamonds ever discovered. Diamonds with color intensity such as that of the Mouawad Dragon have long been prized by collectors and gem enthusiasts.

The planning and cutting of the Mouawad Dragon took over six months to complete. The Fancy Vivid color grading of the Mouawad Dragon makes it the most desirable and rare color on the yellow diamond spectrum. Truly a sight to behold, the Mouawad Dragon is considered to be one of the most revered colored diamonds of all time.

The Mouawad Dragon joins the impressive 51.12 carat D Flawless Dynasty diamond, a recent acquisition by Mouawad, in the ever-growing Mouawad collection. This collection includes many of the world's most exceptional diamonds, such as the 245.35 carat Jubilee Diamond, the 135.92 carat Queen of Holland diamond, the 69.42 carat Taylor Burton, and the largest cushion shaped D IF weighting 218.08 carat.

Fred Mouawad, Co-Guardian of the Diamond Division stated, "We're thrilled to have had the opportunity to craft this extraordinary diamond from the rough, and we will soon continue the creative process by designing a Master Piece that befits its dazzling beauty." Pascal Mouawad, Co-Guardian of the Retail Division, added "Being able to tell the story from rough to jewelry is an advantage our discerning customers value."

