MOUNT AIRY CASINO NAMED FINALIST FOR GLOBAL GAMING AWARDS NORTH AMERICAN PROPERTY OF THE YEAR

"Recognition like this fuels our passion at Mount Airy," said Ben Koff, Mount Airy Casino Resort General Manager and COO. "it's a reflection of our team's dedication to provide exceptional hospitality and a world-class gaming experience. We're proud to represent the Poconos, Pennsylvania, and independent, family-owned casinos at the Global Gaming Awards."

This latest recognition is among an extensive list Mount Airy Casino Resort has been honored with this past year, including 21 Best of Gaming awards from Casino Player Magazine, another Four Diamond rating by AAA for the 14th consecutive year, and designation by USA TODAY as one of the Top Ten Casino Hotels in the Country.

Set against the backdrop of Pennsylvania's picturesque Pocono Mountains, Mount Airy Casino Resort – the state's first AAA Four Diamond Casino Resort - offers the ultimate gaming experience, with luxury amenities appreciated by sophisticated travelers and experienced gamers alike. The sprawling casino floor boasts nearly 1,600 slot machines, including both classic and modern favorites, as well as 70+ table games such as blackjack, craps and roulette. The casino also features a dedicated poker room and a multi-media sports betting lounge.

This adults-only escape also offers upscale suites, an indoor/outdoor pool complex, a full-service spa and salon, fine and casual dining options, an 18-hole golf course, and a 20,000 square-foot wedding and convention center. Mount Airy Casino Resort is only 90 minutes from Philadelphia, New York City and northern New Jersey.

Mount Airy Casino Resort boasts the ultimate gaming experience with nearly 1,600 slot machines, 70+ table games and the all-new Sports Book, a multi-media, luxury sports betting lounge. As Pennsylvania's first AAA Four Diamond-rated casino and one of USA Today's Top 10 Casino Hotels in the country, this premier, adults-only escape offers nearly 300 upscale guest rooms and luxury suites, complemented by over 20,000-square-feet of convention center and ballroom space that serve as a state-of-the-art venue for private and corporate events, weddings and entertainment. Guests can discover a variety of signature restaurant options, including Guy Fieri's Mt. Pocono Kitchen and the award-winning Bistecca by Il Mulino. This all-encompassing, full-service resort destination for outdoor enthusiasts and gaming enthusiasts alike features a Sports Illustrated-recognized lakefront, 18-hole golf course; a 16,000-square foot spa, salon and exercise facility; and a newly renovated luxury indoor/outdoor pool complex. Mount Airy Casino Resort is less than 90 minutes from Philadelphia, New York City and northern New Jersey. For reservations, call 1-877-682-4791 or visit www.mountairycasino.com.

