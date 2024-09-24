MOUNT AIRY CASINO NAMED FINALIST FOR GLOBAL GAMING AWARDS NORTH AMERICAN PROPERTY OF THE YEAR

MOUNT POCONO, Pa., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Gaming Awards, regarded as the most reputable and prestigious awards program in the gaming industry, has selected Mount Airy Casino Resort as a finalist for the coveted 2024 North American Property of the Year Award.
The North American Property of the Year Award recognizes and celebrates the gaming industry's strongest properties over the past 12 months, with an emphasis on performance and customer experience. This year's winners will be revealed at the 11th annual Global Gaming Awards Ceremony slated for Oct. 7th in Las Vegas.
"Recognition like this fuels our passion at Mount Airy," said Ben Koff, Mount AiryCasino Resort General Manager and COO. "it's a reflection of our team's dedication to provide exceptional hospitality and a world-class gaming experience. We're proud to represent the Poconos, Pennsylvania, and independent, family-owned casinos at the Global Gaming Awards."
Set against the backdrop of Pennsylvania's picturesque Pocono Mountains, Mount AiryCasino Resort – the state's first AAA Four Diamond Casino Resort - offers the ultimate gaming experience, with luxury amenities appreciated by sophisticated travelers and experienced gamers alike. The sprawling casino floor boasts nearly 1,600 slot machines, including both classic and modern favorites, as well as 70+ table games such as blackjack, craps and roulette. The casino also features a dedicated poker room and a multi-media sports betting lounge.
This adults-only escape also offers upscale suites, an indoor/outdoor pool complex, a full-service spa and salon, fine and casual dining options, an 18-hole golf course, and a 20,000 square-foot wedding and convention center. Mount AiryCasino Resort is only 90 minutes from Philadelphia, New York City and northern New Jersey.
About Mount Airy Casino Resort Mount AiryCasino Resort boasts the ultimate gaming experience with nearly 1,600 slot machines, 70+ table games and the all-new Sports Book, a multi-media, luxury sports betting lounge. As Pennsylvania's first AAA Four Diamond-rated casino and one of USA Today's Top 10 Casino Hotels in the country, this premier, adults-only escape offers nearly 300 upscale guest rooms and luxury suites, complemented by over 20,000-square-feet of convention center and ballroom space that serve as a state-of-the-art venue for private and corporate events, weddings and entertainment. Guests can discover a variety of signature restaurant options, including Guy Fieri's Mt. Pocono Kitchen and the award-winning Bistecca by Il Mulino. This all-encompassing, full-service resort destination for outdoor enthusiasts and gaming enthusiasts alike features a Sports Illustrated-recognized lakefront, 18-hole golf course; a 16,000-square foot spa, salon and exercise facility; and a newly renovated luxury indoor/outdoor pool complex. Mount AiryCasino Resort is less than 90 minutes from Philadelphia, New York City and northern New Jersey. For reservations, call 1-877-682-4791 or visit www.mountairycasino.com.
Contact: Nicole Krieger, 570-460-2433
SOURCE Mount Airy Casino Resort
