MOUNT AIRY CASINO RESORT KICKING OFF THE UNOFFICIAL START OF SUMMER 2023

MOUNT POCONO, Pa., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount Airy Casino Resort, Pennsylvania's first AAA FourDiamond Casino Resort, is gearing up to celebrate the unofficial start of summer by hosting a series of kickoff bashes this upcoming Memorial Day Weekend.

The highlight of the weekend includes the official opening of Mount Airy's luxury indoor/outdoor pool and entertainment complex on Saturday, May 27th. The free event starts at 9 p.m. with live music performed by the Kira Krakovesky Duo.

Guests can lounge poolside in a private cabana while enjoying refreshing cocktails or dine on delicious light fare on the 7,600 square-foot outdoor deck area that boasts table-side fire pits and expansive views of the resort's lake and golf course.

All guests at Mount Airy, including pool guests, must be 21 and older.

Mount Airy's wide-ranging Memorial Weekend festivities will launch the day before on Friday, May 26, with CC Music headlining Mount Airy's Summer Kick Off in the resort's newly opened Event Center starting at 9 p.m. Entertaining crowds for close to two decades, CC Music provides high-energy musical fun in what promises to be a dynamic performance. Tickets for Friday's event are $15 and can be purchased at MountAiryCasino.com.

On Sunday, May 28, singer/songwriter Casey Walton will round out the Memorial Weekend festivities with a free performance from 8 to 11 p.m. on the casino floor. "We're excited to launch a strong summer season," said Ben Koff, Mount Airy General Manager and Chief Operating Officer. "In addition to our luxury pool complex, we look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy all that we have to offer, from premier gaming and first-class dining to luxury accommodations and exciting entertainment offerings."

The summer months at Mount Airy will continue to buzz with a pair of popular stand-up comedy performances in July.

Shows include:

Vic DiBitetto

DiBitetto, aka the Italian Hurricane, is known for his "blue-collar comedy in a red sauce" and he's often described as a cross between Rodney Dangerfield and Ralph Kramden. A social media savant, DiBitetto has earned over 500 million YouTube views for his now-famous Bread and Milk routine.

July 8, 8 p.m.

Tickets $35 and $45

Dave Attell

A stand-up comedian, actor and writer, Attell is best known as the host of Comedy Central's Insomniac with Dave Attell, which gave him a cult following. He can be seen in the Hulu series Life & Beth alongside Amy Schumer, Michael Rapaport and Michael Cera.

July 22, 8 p.m.

Tickets $45 and $55

For more information on these and other events, including free weekend musical offerings on the casino floor, visit mountairycasino.com.

About Mount Airy Casino Resort

Mount Airy Casino Resort boasts the ultimate gaming experience with nearly 1,700 slot machines, 80 table games and the all-new Sports Book, a multi-media, luxury sports betting lounge. As Pennsylvania's first AAA Four Diamond-rated casino, this premier, adults-only escape offers nearly 300 upscale guest rooms and luxury suites, complemented by over 20,000-square-feet of convention center and ballroom space that serve as a state-of-the-art venue for private and corporate events, weddings and entertainment. Guests can discover a variety of signature restaurant options, including Guy Fieri's Mt. Pocono Kitchen and the award-winning Bistecca by Il Mulino. This all-encompassing, full-service resort destination for outdoor enthusiasts and gaming enthusiasts alike features a Sports Illustrated-recognized lakefront, 18-hole golf course; a 16,000-square foot spa, salon and exercise facility; and a newly renovated luxury indoor/outdoor pool complex. Mount Airy Casino Resort is less than 90 minutes from Philadelphia, New York City and northern New Jersey. For reservations, call 1-877-682-4791 or visit www.mountairycasino.com .

