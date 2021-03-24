Mount Carmel Health System Hires Top RN Talent, Further Improving Patient Care

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount Carmel Health System, one of the largest integrated health systems in Central Ohio, has experienced a significant expansion of their RN talent amidst a year of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Growing their RN team in partnership with Katon Direct, a leader in the recruitment marketing space, has allowed Mount Carmel to improve the quality of their patient care and ensure the nursing staff always has the resources they need. Even during the most tumultuous year in healthcare to date, the hospital system has built their organization to support and nurture their RN staff.

"Mount Carmel is an amazing place to work! The talent quality is unprecedented, and the leadership shows each and every RN how valued we are," said James Moore, a member of the nursing staff at Mount Carmel. "The benefits, competitive salary, and positive atmosphere are what attracted me to the organization, and working here has made me fall in love with nursing all over again."

In addition to proactively creating an environment that values work-life balance, Mount Carmel attracted top RN talent by partnering with Katon Direct. Utilizing smart recruitment marketing strategies, the health system built a robust talent pipeline, reducing time to fill by over 37%.

"We're committed to hiring and retaining the best RNs locally and nationally, and Katon Direct's recruitment marketing campaign helped us do that efficiently," said Rachel W, Barb RACR Regional Director of Talent Acquisition at Mount Carmel. "Our team is always looking for top nurses who are compassionate and dedicated, and hiring quickly ensures that we're properly staffed and can provide the best possible care to patients."

About Mount Carmel

Mount Carmel Health System, comprised of over 10,000 employees, 2,000 physicians, and 900 volunteers, serves more than a million patients in Central Ohio each year. Their integrated health system provides people-centered care at four hospitals, an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, free-standing emergency centers, outpatient facilities, and other specialty clinics. The Mount Carmel team is committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for their world-class RNs, benefiting patients and staff.

