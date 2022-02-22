Mount Clemens Alumni and Founder of Neway Works Co-Hosts Surviving in the Real World Simulation to Combat Youth Financial Illiteracy

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neway Works, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is an advocate for improving the mental health and overall wellbeing of youth from low socioeconomic backgrounds, will co-host a financial literacy simulation at Mount Clemens High School, Thursday February 24, 2022, that reflects "real world" life challenges that we face every day.

In partnership with Detroit based nonprofit Do It Big Institute, Surviving in the Real World (SITRW) is the First Mobile Micro-City that can be brought into schools and youth organizations. It is a pop-up, scenario-based, financial literacy curriculum that mirrors real-life experiences in a fun format so creatively orchestrated, that teens want to go through it again and again with the hope to change the outcome of their "simulated lives."

"Today's school curricula are missing financial literacy, which is a crucial component to understanding and managing finances," said Laketa Dumas, Founder of the Do It Big Institute. "The goal of the SITRW simulation is to prepare students for the world outside of the classroom and become money smart."

Sponsored by Comerica Bank, the SITRW simulation will be held in the Mount Clemens High School media center at 8am on Thursday February 24, 2022, providing Mount Clemens High School students with a real-world perspective on how their choices affect their livelihood.

"Our participation in SITRW is a reflection of our commitment to empower adolescents and young adults through financial education," said Linda Nosegbe, Comerica Bank Vice President and Southeast Michigan External Affairs Manager. "Having community partners like Neway Works and Do It Big Institute ensure students gain valuable financial and career lessons, placing them on a path for future success."

"Secondary schools always look to provide impactful learning opportunities with experiential resources that are relevant to our learners' lives," said Kirk Duncan, Mount Clemens High School Principal. "Having a window into the many important life decisions one must make, and time to reflect on how to prepare as a soon-to-be young adult is invaluable. I know the experience will resonate and inspire our learners beyond the classroom."

Founded during the global COVID-19 pandemic by Mount Clemens alumni, Macomb County entrepreneur and community leader, Shane Gianino, Neway Works helps underserved teens step into their purpose and transform into self-efficient, educated, employable, and productive adults in society through innovative after-school youth mentoring programs.

"I am thrilled to partner with my alma mater and bring an event to Mount Clemens High School that has the ability to impact student's lives," said Shane Gianino, Founder of Neway Works. "Our goal at Neway is to help students step into their purpose, think BIG, and live the very best life they were destined to live. The fulfilling feeling of living purposefully, serving your community, and making an impact in society is unparalleled."

About Neway Works

Neway Works is a 501(c)(3) a tax-exempt non-profit organization ID # 85-3162312 that is an advocate for improving mental health and overall wellbeing of youth who are from low socioeconomic backgrounds, leaving no child behind.

Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NewayWorks, Twitter: @NewayWorks and Instagram: @NewayWorks

About Do It Big Institute

Do It Big Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that empowers, educates, and elevates young leaders through a gateway of endless possibilities, regardless of societal barriers.

About Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back over 172 years to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has approximately 4,700 employees (FTE) statewide.

