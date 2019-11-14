Mount Clemens, MI Selected as One of Two National Cities for Purpose Summit 2020

MT. CLEMENS, Mich., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Purpose Summit, founded by Davin Salvagno and Kurt David of PurposePoint, announced downtown Mt. Clemens, a suburban city of Detroit, MI as one of two cities that will host Purpose Summit 2020.

Purpose Summit 2020

The Purpose Summit will be held on May 12th and 13th, in the county seat of Macomb County, featuring two full days of national keynote speakers and a CEO panel discussion at the historic Emerald Theater, breakout sessions at Oakland University Macomb Center, a VIP networking reception at the Anton Art Center, and evening entertainment at the Emerald Theater.

The Purpose Summit will attract 500+ attendees and is designed to help organizations ignite engagement, drive performance and bridge generations in their workforce, by connecting individual and organizational purpose, all while philanthropically supporting local community causes.

"We live in an unprecedented time where every organization is struggling to attract, retain and develop talent, and talent is struggling to find a career they can see themselves in for the long haul," said Davin Salvagno, President & Founder of PurposePoint. "The marketplace has shifted with the dawn of the purpose economy, the gig economy, and the experience economy. The Purpose Summit was designed to address this shift, helping both organizations and talent find their way forward."

"As a former professional athlete, I personally experienced what it means to find yourself all of a sudden in the middle of your career searching for a new sense of purpose," said Kurt David, Co-Founder of PurposePoint. "Living without passion and purpose can be more dangerous than a lack of financial success. We created the Purpose Summit to help people find the answers to these questions and reignite the passion and purpose in their individual and organizational lives."

The first Purpose Summit was held at Life Remodeled's Durfee Innovation Society in Detroit earlier this year (April 2019). Salvagno and David selected Durfee as the location for the first summit to shine the spotlight on Life Remodeled's efforts to drive innovation, community development and economic growth. It is for the same reason this city was selected for 2020, as Mt. Clemens also represents a significant opportunity for community development and economic growth.

The second city that will host the Purpose Summit in 2020 will be Los Angeles, California at the Skirball Cultural Center on September 15th and 16th.

"The Purpose Summit brings people together that want to expand their horizons, share their journeys, and grow their impact," said Matthew Wollack, President & CEO of Noble Child, who attended the Purpose Summit in Detroit earlier this year. "It is a unique opportunity for businesses, non-profits, and leaders to come together to focus on both individual and organizational purpose, and build a roadmap for both to succeed. I'm a leader, a millennial, an executive, a founder, an entrepreneur, and a philanthropist. I am a person with greater purpose because of the Purpose Summit."

Purpose Summit 2020 is presented by PurposePoint, QStride, and several local and national sponsors. For sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, email 229149@email4pr.com. To register as an attendee for Purpose Summit 2020, visit www.purposesummit.us.

About PurposePoint

PurposePoint is a Michigan based professional development organization that specializes in providing speaking, coaching, and event planning services for organizations nationwide. For more information, please visit www.PurposePoint.com

About QStride, Inc.

QStride is a purpose-driven technology solutions provider that helps mid-market and Fortune Global 2,000 meet their diverse Information Technology (IT) needs by leveraging human capital and highly specialized IT staffing services. For more information about QStride, visit www.qstride.com.

