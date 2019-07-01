Mount Franklin Foods Announces The Appointment Of Enrique Grajeda As President And CEO

EL PASO, Texas, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount Franklin Foods, a leading manufacturer of branded and private label confectionery, nuts, snacks and foodservice products, announces the appointment of Enrique Grajeda as President and CEO of the company effective July 1st, 2019.

"Enrique has served as the Chief Financial Officer since October of 2014 and has done an exemplary job of overseeing the company's Accounting, Finance, Treasury, Legal, Internal Audit, IT/MIS, Customs and Tax Departments," explained Eloy S. Vallina L., Chairman of the Board. "In addition, Grajeda has done an excellent job leading the company's merger and acquisitions initiatives where he has greatly influenced the success of the business. Furthermore, he has significantly increased the credit facilities which has allowed Mount Franklin Foods to secure the capital needed for on-going rapid growth."

"As I look forward to becoming the new President and CEO of Mount Franklin Foods I couldn't have done it without the amazing team we've put together," said Enrique Grajeda. "The company is built on incredibly loyal team members and a very dedicated group of individuals in every facet of the business. As we look to continue our momentum from the last few years, I know one thing is for certain, the best is yet to come for Mount Franklin Foods."

Prior to joining Mount Franklin Foods in October of 2014, Grajeda held major roles in companies such as Helen of Troy, AVX Corporation, Philips/Magnavox and Rockwell International.

About Mount Franklin Foods

Mount Franklin Foods, LLC is a leading North American manufacturer of high-quality confections, nut products and mints headquartered in El Paso, Texas. The company proudly serves major retailers, wholesalers, co-manufacturing customers and foodservice distributors through its Sunrise Confections, Azar Nut and Hospitality Mints divisions. For more information please visit www.MountFranklinfoods.com.

Mount Franklin Foods, LLC

