MOUNT FRANKLIN FOODS APPOINTS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

EL PASO, Texas, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount Franklin Foods, a leading manufacturer of branded, contract and private label confectionary, nuts, snacks, and foodservice products, announces the appointment of Mayela Soto to Chief Financial Officer. Soto, who joined Mount Franklin Foods in 2015, was most recently Senior Vice President of Accounting and Finance.

"It is with great pleasure that I announce the appointment of Mayela Soto to Chief Financial Officer," said Enrique Grajeda, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mount Franklin Foods. "Mayela has been an integral part of the growth and success of our company and this promotion brings her strong financial leadership, mergers and acquisitions expertise and deep knowledge of multi-national regulations and compliance to the leadership team. She has been, and will continue to be, part of the dynamic and seasoned team that will lead us into the future ensuring our aggressive growth goals are shored up with the soundest foundation."

Soto joined Mount Franklin Foods in 2015 as Financial Planning and Analysis and Special Projects Manager. One year later, she was promoted to Director of Finance and Accounting-U.S. In 2018, Mayela stepped up to the role of Vice President of Accounting and Finance, incorporating oversight for Finance-Mexico, and then assumed her most recent role as Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting.

Soto is the first woman to hold the position of Chief Financial Officer at Mount Franklin Foods. "We are thrilled to have Mayela step into this new role and are proud to be an organization that seeks to provide boundless workplace opportunities for all individuals," concluded Grajeda.

Soto holds a Bachelor's of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Texas at El Paso and recently obtained certification from Harvard Business School in Succeeding as a Strategic Chief Financial Officer.

About Mount Franklin Foods

Mount Franklin Foods, LLC is a leading North American manufacturer of high-quality confections, nut products, mints, culinary plant-based proteins, bake mixes, powdered beverages and ingredients headquartered in El Paso, Texas. The company proudly serves major retailers, wholesalers, co-manufacturing customers and foodservice distributors through its Sunrise Confections & Azar Nut divisions as well as thru affiliates: Hospitality Mints and Element Food Solutions. For more information, please visit www.MountFranklinfoods.com.

